Swinney Addresses Injuries, Winning Streak and More

CLEMSON, SC- The Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney addressed his team's injury status after Saturday's 40-10 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed the game with strep throat, as did wide receiver Beaux Collins, who suffered a shoulder injury. In-game offensive lineman Marcus Tate injured his leg and was seen in street clothes after halftime.

"He (Tate) tweaked his knee. I don't really know," Swinney said. "They don't think it's too serious but don't know until you get an MRI. You don't really want to speculate on that kind of stuff, but it looked like his MCL, ACL was all good, but until you get an MRI you never know."

Swinney's winning streak:

The win extended Clemson’s nation-leading and ACC-record home winning streak to 40 games, and Clemson became only the third FBS program ever to post 12 consecutive 10-win seasons, joining Florida State (14 from 1987-2000) and Alabama (14 from 2008-21).

Swinney on DJ Uiagalelei's play:

"I thought DJ was really good, obviously had a couple mistakes, but some big plays and, you know, he had his career high in rushing and you know he's really become a very effective runner. He's really learned how to be patient. He's made some big plays.

Swinney on USC next week:

"We're 10-and-1 and now we know kind of our regular season is over. If you will, you know, South Carolina is a goal of its own for us. It's a season of its own. And so, it's that time and looking forward to another great time in the valley next week. And see if we can continue to add momentum to our season."

