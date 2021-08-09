Swinney Reveals Early Practice Plan for Clemson Receivers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney breaks down how the Tigers will use E.J. Williams, Troy Stellato and others while star receiver Justyn Ross is in COVID-19 protocol.

Dabo Swinney seemingly always finds a silver lining.

With Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, who was medically cleared to play following last summer's neck surgery, out for the first week of practice due to COVID-19 protocols, the Tigers head coach plans to use the time wisely.

The absence of Ross allows him to cross-train several players and get a more extended look at freshman Troy Stellato.

"Stellato's a guy who can play the 5 and the 2," Swinney said. "We're going to ask him to play a couple of different positions."

The "5-man" plays in the slot, a role Stellato looks built to play. Stellato, who Swinney was excited about seeing for the first time, added about 20 pounds since arriving on campus earlier this summer and was moving fast at practice Friday.

The coaching staff will also get sophomore E.J. Williams some reps at the slot. When Ross, who's expected to be the starter inside, returns, Williams will move outside to the "2-man" role where he'll compete with others. Freshman Beaux Collins is also learning the inside position while Ross is out, Swinney said.

"This will kind of speed that along," Swinney said.

Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata appear to be Day One starters, based on the lineups at Friday's practice. Those two are now veterans who were limited last year by COVID-19 protocols and injuries.

Swinney said he's looking for "availability and consistency" out of Ladson and Ngata.

"If they're available, the rest will take care of itself. I promise you," Swinney said. "These are really talented players and they're knowledgeable. They're passionate. They just need to catch a break."

It doesn't appear that slot receiver Brannon Spector will factor into Clemson's plans for quite some time. The junior is currently in protocol and is likely to miss all of fall camp, Swinney said Friday.

