Swinney Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane

Christopher Hall

Clemson and Miami are set to add another chapter to this ACC rivalry on Saturday night in a top-ten showdown. While the two programs don't meet each year due to playing in cross-divisions, they have put together a couple of exciting regular-season meetings during Dabo Swinney's tenure.

In 2005, No. 13 Miami outlasted No. 20 Clemson in a triple-overtime thriller in Death Valley, 36-30. In 2009, Swinney captured his first top-ten victory as the Tigers went down to Florida and toppled the No. 10 Hurricanes in overtime, 40-37. 

Head Coach Dabo Swinney was asked Wednesday night what he remembers from those two games, both of which were instantly engraved into Clemson football history.

The sting of defeat continues to burn for Swinney who was just in his third season on the staff as the wide receivers coach for the 2005 matchup with the Hurricanes. 

"I remember putting true freshman Tyler Grisham into the game and we're throwing him the ball in overtime. That's what I remember," Swinney said. "That was a heck of a game--crazy, crazy game. If I remember correctly, Curtis Baham had a ridiculous type of catch to go into another overtime. I think we missed Chansi Stuckey to win it in the back of the endzone." 

Swinney jokingly telling the media not to tell Charlie Whitehurst he missed the throw on what could have been the game-winner in overtime. 

"It's bringing back nightmares all over again. But now Chansi is back here on the staff and of course, Grisham is coaching wideouts. But I remember looking out there going we're fixing to throw the ball to his true freshman in triple overtime. It was an unbelievable game and it's a shame anybody had to lose it. Obviously, we came out short but it was a hard-fought game, for sure." 

He also recalled his walk-off overtime shocker on the road in Miami back in 2009. Kyle Parker led the Tigers on the game-winning series in overtime finding Jacoby Ford on 3rd and 11 for the 26-yard touchdown. 

Swinney said it was a play they had worked on throughout the game. But after talking with Ford, they learned they could have an opportunity due to the look the safety was giving them all night with that formation. 

It proved to be the perfect call for that moment and was executed to perfection for a tombstone victory for the young Dabo Swinney. 

"It was a beautiful pass. [..] That was a huge, huge game and was one I'll never forget."

