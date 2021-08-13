Swinney's Enjoying Watching Clemson WRs vs. DBs Battle

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says 1-on-1 battles between Tigers receives and defensive backs has been competitive in fall camp.

Up until the first full-pad day Thursday, much of Clemson's fall camp practices have been geared toward installing the offense and defense and getting players to soak up as much as possible.

That doesn't mean, though, that there haven't been opportunities to compete. In fact, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has thoroughly enjoyed watching his defensive backs run 1-on-1 drills with the receivers.

"You better show up every day," Swinney said. "It's very competitive out here."

The Tigers have talented playmakers at both spots. Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson Jr., Ajou Ajou, E.J. Williams and Dacari Collins have all caught the eye of Swinney, a former WR coach.

"It's just really competitive," Swinney said. "Ngata has really responded. I didn't like how he started camp but the last couple of days, he's out here playing 224. Ajou has been incredibly consistent. The guys that have been out there have been really competing.

"It's fun to watch the one on ones. It's a lot of fun because we've got some experience at those positions. You take a guy like Dacari or Beaux (Collins), they've been here since January so they're a lot further along than a guy who just shows up. Really pleased with Frank. Frank has had an excellent camp."

Beaux Collins hasn't been as active as he's been slowed by a shoulder injury that Swinney thinks the freshman will be over by early next week.

Meanwhile, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has excited the head coach the last few practices while several other DBs are impressing Swinney.

"All those corners are getting better," Swinney said. "Technique has improved, positioning has improved. We're making a lot more plays on the ball. They're making a lot of competitive plays."

Practice is getting more physical in full pads. A scrimmage Saturday inside Memorial Stadium will help the coaches fill out a depth chart. Every rep and battle mean everything right now as the receivers and defensive backs prove themselves every day. The focus, for now, is not the Sept. 4 season opener against a top-5 opponent.

"We're building a foundation for the season right now," Swinney said. "We're not getting ready for Georgia. We're building a foundation for the whole season. We've got a lot to do, but it's what you want to see at that position from both sides from a competitiveness and the building standpoint."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!