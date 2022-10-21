Skip to main content
Syracuse CB says Orange Not Allowing Clemson to Set ACC Record

Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse CB says Orange Not Allowing Clemson to Set ACC Record

Orange’s Duce Chestnut: ‘I feel bad for ‘em.’

CLEMSON, S.C. — Duce Chestnut has emerged as No. 14 Syracuse’s most outspoken player.

The cornerback plays with a lot of confidence, and deservedly so considering he plays on an Orange defense that leads the ACC in passing defense, total defense and scoring defense.

Chestnut is so confident, he feels sorry for No. 5 Clemson, despite the fact the Tigers own the nation’s longest win streak and have won a record-tying 37 straight games at Memorial Stadium, the longest active streak in the country.

Why does he feel bad for Clemson?

“Yeah, I feel bad for ‘em because we’re definitely planning to spoil that,” he said to Syracuse.com earlier this week. “That’s definitely on our mind, but we just want to win the game. That’s what is most on our mind.”

The Orange come into Clemson riding high with a perfect 6-0 record, the program’s best start since 1987. Last week, they took down a nationally ranked NC State team and Chestnut is confident they will do the same to the Tigers when the two teams kick off at noon.

Syracuse has not beaten back-to-back ranked opponents since they beat Boston College and West Virginia in back-to-back games in 1983. By the way, they won both of those games in the Carrier Dome.

Death Valley will be the first real true road test for Syracuse, whose only road game this season came at UConn in Week 2. Only 2,000 people showed up for that game, while Clemson has announced a sellout to its 81,500-seat stadium.

“It’s going to be a good game," Chestnut said. "They’re a good team. We’re also a good team. It’s not just that we got to play them, they also got to play us. We are just treating it as another game on the schedule.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

Stat breakdown: Clemson and Syracuse

A win would make Clemson 8-0 for the ninth time in program history. Five of Clemson's last seven teams to start 8-0 went on to play for the national championship

USATSI_19225041_168387971_lowres

Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

Watch former Clemson defender and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercept Saints QB Andy Dalton and return it for a touchdown.

USATSI_18930073_168387971_lowres

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is dealing with a hip injury.

Chestnut says Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a “great player,” but he has not played their defense.

“He’s got to go against a top-five defense in my opinion. We’ll see how it goes for him,” Chestnut said.

The Orange actually ranks No. 8 nationally in total defense, yielding 268.8 yards per game. However, they did give up 485 total yards to Purdue, including 424 through the air. Aidan O’Connell completed 39-of-59 passes and three touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers.

Purdue, who Syracuse beat 32-29 on Sept. 17, is the only passing offense the Orange has played that is ranked high. The Boilermakers rank 16th nationally in passing yards, while the other four FBS opponents Syracuse has faced is ranked no higher than 79.

Clemson is ranked No. 63. However, Uiagalelei is tied for 10th nationally in touchdown passes and is fourth nationally in third-down passing yards.

The Clemson quarterback has completed 37-of-59 third-down passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception on third down and has thrown just two picks overall this season. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:
►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson
►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson
►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

Stat breakdown: Clemson and Syracuse

By Zach Lentz
USATSI_19225041_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Isaiah Simmons Produces Cardinals' Second Pick-6 of First Half

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_18930073_168387971_lowres
Football

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

By Brad Senkiw
Dino Babers, Dabo Swinney
Football

Syracuse Faces 'Difficult Task' Attempting to End Clemson's Home-Winning Streak

By JP Priester
Clemson Tigers
Football

Get Your Tickets for Sold-Out Clemson-Syracuse Game

By Zach Lentz
Tomarrion Parker
Recruiting

Clemson Set for Big Recruiting Weekend as Tigers Host Syracuse

By JP Priester
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Orange’s Secondary Presents Major Challenge for Clemson Offense

By Will Vandervort
Dabo Swinney
Football

Wednesday Practice Report: Defense Taking Ownership

By JP Priester