Syracuse CB says Orange Not Allowing Clemson to Set ACC Record

CLEMSON, S.C. — Duce Chestnut has emerged as No. 14 Syracuse’s most outspoken player.

The cornerback plays with a lot of confidence, and deservedly so considering he plays on an Orange defense that leads the ACC in passing defense, total defense and scoring defense.

Chestnut is so confident, he feels sorry for No. 5 Clemson, despite the fact the Tigers own the nation’s longest win streak and have won a record-tying 37 straight games at Memorial Stadium, the longest active streak in the country.

Why does he feel bad for Clemson?

“Yeah, I feel bad for ‘em because we’re definitely planning to spoil that,” he said to Syracuse.com earlier this week. “That’s definitely on our mind, but we just want to win the game. That’s what is most on our mind.”

The Orange come into Clemson riding high with a perfect 6-0 record, the program’s best start since 1987. Last week, they took down a nationally ranked NC State team and Chestnut is confident they will do the same to the Tigers when the two teams kick off at noon.

Syracuse has not beaten back-to-back ranked opponents since they beat Boston College and West Virginia in back-to-back games in 1983. By the way, they won both of those games in the Carrier Dome.

Death Valley will be the first real true road test for Syracuse, whose only road game this season came at UConn in Week 2. Only 2,000 people showed up for that game, while Clemson has announced a sellout to its 81,500-seat stadium.

“It’s going to be a good game," Chestnut said. "They’re a good team. We’re also a good team. It’s not just that we got to play them, they also got to play us. We are just treating it as another game on the schedule.”

Chestnut says Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is a “great player,” but he has not played their defense.

“He’s got to go against a top-five defense in my opinion. We’ll see how it goes for him,” Chestnut said.

The Orange actually ranks No. 8 nationally in total defense, yielding 268.8 yards per game. However, they did give up 485 total yards to Purdue, including 424 through the air. Aidan O’Connell completed 39-of-59 passes and three touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers.

Purdue, who Syracuse beat 32-29 on Sept. 17, is the only passing offense the Orange has played that is ranked high. The Boilermakers rank 16th nationally in passing yards, while the other four FBS opponents Syracuse has faced is ranked no higher than 79.

Clemson is ranked No. 63. However, Uiagalelei is tied for 10th nationally in touchdown passes and is fourth nationally in third-down passing yards.

The Clemson quarterback has completed 37-of-59 third-down passes for 624 yards and four touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception on third down and has thrown just two picks overall this season.

