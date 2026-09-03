Tajh Boyd Could Be Clemson's Secret Weapon in 2026. Here's Why

The Clemson Tigers went back to their roots this offseason, bringing back Chad Morris as the offensive coordinator, beginning in 2026.

However, there was a promotion within the Tigers’ staff that brought chemistry immediately into the fray. As Clemson’s quarterbacks coach, Morris has his old quarterback on his staff: Tajh Boyd. Even while being a coach instead of a player, Boyd is learning from his former offensive coordinator when he was with the Tigers from 2010-13.

“It’s weird I’m calling him coach Boyd, but yes, Tajh, coach Boyd, it’s been really good to watch his growth, and to be able to pour into him,” Morris said on Wednesday. “And things that I see that we can do better, and that he can do better. He continues to be coachable. That’s always great.”

For Clemson’s quarterback room, it’s beyond beneficial to have a quarterback coach who played under a new offensive coordinator’s scheme for several seasons. Redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina learned under former offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in every season that he was with Clemson. With the switch comes a switch in scheme.



Fortunately, he has a position coach who played with tempo for several seasons.

“Tajh has always been there for me,” he began. “But to see it now and have a very similar system the way he ran, and watching him do it on the screen while we’re going into film and him talking about, ‘Well, I was thinking this.’”

“I don’t know how many teams in the country can have a quarterback coach that played in the same system, and you can watch them do it on the screen,” he continued. “So, that means a lot.”

Morris has seen it as a success with integrating a new offense, one that will have to be sound when entering the season against LSU in one of the loudest stadiums in the sport. The new Clemson offensive coordinator has already seen success in his first nine months on the job.

“He’s done a good job with our quarterbacks, and again, he can relate to them because he’s played the position at a high level, and make no mistake, it’s a big deal to be a quarterback at Clemson,” he said. “It’s a position that Tajh has not taken lightly, and he’s poured in his wisdom and experience to those guys.”

After being an assistant quarterbacks coach and climbing through the ranks since 2021, Vizzina knew Boyd was the right person for the job after the position became vacant.

“We’re still building a relationship, but you know, when he became the quarterback coach, I knew that he was ready for it,” the starter said, “and I have my full trust in him because of all the time we spent with each other.”

As Clemson prepares for the season, the question of whether Morris is ready to be a playcaller for the first time this decade has raised some eyebrows. However, he won’t be alone in doing so.

He will have a quarterback who left the program with the all-time passing record, touchdowns and yards of total offense. It’s a pretty good resume for Clemson’s position group with the season close.

“I think it’s definitely huge to have a guy that’s played that position and played that position here,” Morris said.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.