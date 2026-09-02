Clemson OC Chad Morris Make Important Playcalling Decision Ahead of 2026 Season

When offensive coordinator Chad Morris was hired during the 2026 offseason, his energy, tempo-style offense and Red Bull would return to the Clemson Tigers.

He’s shown that fire throughout spring and fall camp, demanding the best out of Clemson’s offense to fill the woes that previous coordinator, Garrett Riley, had the Tigers going in 2025, which led to one of the worst records under head coach Dabo Swinney.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Morris also revealed an important decision for the coaching staff that will only amplify what he brings to the program this season: he will be calling plays from the field.

“We talked about maybe me going to the box, but they’ve got to sense my urgency and sense my, you know, I want them to see me,” Morris said.

The offensive coordinator wants to see his players from the field level, which is what Riley did as well, but there is a clear difference in passion and expression that Morris brings into the fray that Clemson fans saw in his time from 2011-14.

He believes that it is his best fit, joining Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen on the field for the 2026 season.

“Everybody’s different. Every coordinator is different. They fit it a different way,” Morris said. “I think it’s extremely important for me and where we are right now in our program for them to sense my urgency and also to sense my ability, maybe when things aren’t going well, to maybe calm down and bring a little bit more of a peace to them.”

The coaches' box will still have plenty of significant figures helping Morris out, though.

He mentioned offensive analyst Mike Miller, assistant tight ends coach Brad Glenn, assistant offensive line coach Carson Kramer and former North Carolina offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, who is on staff as a volunteer on staff who has plenty of NFL and college experience.

However, Morris wants to be excited with the players for touchdowns and big plays next season.

Allen used to be a coordinator who coached from the press box, making the switch after the Week 4 loss to Syracuse to move to the field to call plays. After that move, players saw a different intensity on defense, with Allen only being a few feet from the action.

On offense, the same type of fire will be seen a few feet away, too.

“I think they have to feel my strain and my passion at every position, and not just them, but our coaches as well,” he said. ‘I think we’ve got a really good nucleus right now.”

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