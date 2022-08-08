Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Limited in Bengals’ Training Camp

Albert Cesare / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tee Higgins Limited in Bengals’ Training Camp

Former Clemson WR says he will be ready to play in season opener

CLEMSON, S.C. — Wide receiver Tee Higgins has been limited in practice thus far in Cincinnati’s preseason camp, but that is not worrying the former Clemson Tiger.

Following the Bengals’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Higgins underwent shoulder surgery to repair a torn Labrum. He spent the off-season rehabbing.

During the team’s voluntary off-season programs, Higgins was present, but did not participate as he worked on the side with the Bengals’ medical staff. So far in training camp, he has only done limited work, as the team brings him back slowly.

When the Bengals have done good-on-good drills in camp, Higgins has only been able to watch from the sidelines, which has not been easy.

“It’s been boring because you know I’m a competitor at the end of the day, so obviously I want to compete during the team periods but it’s also a learning experience,” Higgins said Sunday to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just getting my mental right, hearing the plays being called and seeing what I would do against that coverage, however Eli (Apple) or Chido (Chidobe Awuzie) is playing that coverage. Just doing it mentally.”

There is no timetable on Higgins’ return to full practice participation.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Clemson Helmet
Play

2023 CB Announces Commitment to Clemson

Clemson adds to its 2023 recruiting class, picking up a commitment from CB Shelton Lewis.

2 hours ago
Will Taylor

Swinney Excited to Coach Clemson WR Will Taylor

CLEMSON, S.C. — There are not many freshmen Dabo Swinney will allow to return punts in a top 5 matchup on a neutral field.

5 hours ago
IMG_1918
Play

Dabo Swinney Not Overly Concerned About Negative Recruiting Against Clemson

When asked about teams negatively recruiting against Clemson, head coach Dabo Swinney's response was quite clear.

17 hours ago

It seems unlikely the Clemson product will play in any of the Bengals’ preseason games this month. However, that does not seem to bother him.

“It wouldn’t hurt, but I feel like all I really need is that competition in practice to get my feet back wet and get that competition,” Higgins said.

The Bengals open the season on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

“I feel like I’m closer than expected, so it’s up to the training staff at the end of the day, but it’s also up to me to tell them how I feel,” Higgins said. “I feel amazing so I’m just putting the ball in their hands, and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Higgins is coming off his best season in his young NFL career. During the regular season in 2021, he caught 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He then added 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns during the Bengals’ run to Super Bowl LVI.

In the Super Bowl, Higgins hauled in four passes for 100 yards, while scoring both of his postseason touchdowns. He became just the second former Clemson player in Super Bowl History to score a touchdown and the first offensive player.

The Browns are tied with the Ravens at +200 as favorites to win the AFC North while the Bengals are right behind them at +210, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

More Clemson

Clemson Helmet
Recruiting

2023 CB Announces Commitment to Clemson

By JP Priester2 hours ago
Will Taylor
Football

Swinney Excited to Coach Clemson WR Will Taylor

By Will Vandervort5 hours ago
IMG_1918
Recruiting

Dabo Swinney Not Overly Concerned About Negative Recruiting Against Clemson

By JP Priester17 hours ago
Cade Klubnik
Football

Clemson’s Swinney Believes Cade Klubnik 'Will Be Ready' to Play

By Will Vandervort19 hours ago
USATSI_18826489_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Tigers are Taking 'WWE Tag Team' Approach to Linebacker Rotation

By Brad Senkiw21 hours ago
USATSI_17169617_168387971_lowres
Football

Clemson Defense: Breakout Candidates for 2022

By Brad Senkiw23 hours ago
USATSI_15734350_168387971_lowres
Football

Nate Wiggins Buying into What it Takes to Be Great at Clemson

By Brad SenkiwAug 7, 2022 9:19 AM EDT
DJ Uiagalelei and Will Shipley
Football

Clemson's Will Shipley Loves 'Grit' of Fall Practice

By JP PriesterAug 6, 2022 7:10 PM EDT