FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage Board
Search
Texan's New Head Coach Expects Deshaun Watson To Stay

Texan's New Head Coach Expects Deshaun Watson To Stay

David Culley said at his introductory press conference that he expects Deshaun Watson to remain in Houston.
Author:
Publish date:

The drama over where Deshaun Watson will play next season continues to grow. At a press conference where they introduced David Culley as the next head coach of the Texans, both he and General Manager Nick Caserio expressed their desire to keep Watson in Houston.

Despite the news yesterday that Watson had officially requested a trade away from the Texans, Nick Caserio seemed confident that the team will convince Watson to stay. "Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said about Watson before the press conference this morning, adding, "we have zero interest in trading the player." 

Houston's new head coach David Culley reiterated this view when he spoke on the matter, "The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan." This event was Culley's first public appearance since the news broke earlier this week that he would be the next head coach of the Texans. 

Regardless of what the Houston Texans say, it will be hard to convince Watson to stay. Watson has moved on from the Texans, and he has not spoken to any of the new leadership. It will be up to Culley to try and convince Watson to come back and buy into his system.

USATSI_15365468
Football

Texan's New Head Coach Expects Deshaun Watson To Stay

USATSI_15391645
Football

Texans GM Not Interested in Trading Deshaun Watson

Adam Randall
Recruiting

Clemson Offense Great Fit for 2022 WR Commit Adam Randall

USATSI_15311150_168387971_lowres
Football

Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson: 'He's a Winner and a Killer'

USATSI_15340670
Football

Deshaun Watson's Time With Houston Texans Close To Over

0127 Clemson Louisville ACC MBB 1Half KR489
Men's Basketball

Aamir Simms Named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List

USATSI_13765417_168387971_lowres
Football

ACC Releases Clemson's 2021 Schedule

USATSI_15386349_168387971_lowres
Football

ESPN's Kiper Lists Just One Clemson Tiger in Latest NFL Mock Draft