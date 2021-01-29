Texan's New Head Coach Expects Deshaun Watson To Stay

The drama over where Deshaun Watson will play next season continues to grow. At a press conference where they introduced David Culley as the next head coach of the Texans, both he and General Manager Nick Caserio expressed their desire to keep Watson in Houston.

Despite the news yesterday that Watson had officially requested a trade away from the Texans, Nick Caserio seemed confident that the team will convince Watson to stay. "Organizationally, we want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson," Caserio said about Watson before the press conference this morning, adding, "we have zero interest in trading the player."

Houston's new head coach David Culley reiterated this view when he spoke on the matter, "The reason I'm in this position today is because I know he's going to be a Houston Texan." This event was Culley's first public appearance since the news broke earlier this week that he would be the next head coach of the Texans.

Regardless of what the Houston Texans say, it will be hard to convince Watson to stay. Watson has moved on from the Texans, and he has not spoken to any of the new leadership. It will be up to Culley to try and convince Watson to come back and buy into his system.