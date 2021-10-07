Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

Houston Texans' owner Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of trading disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson before the rapidly approaching NFL trade deadline.

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season.

On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.

"We'll just wait and see," McNair said Wednesday during the Texans' second annual Founder's Day at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Houston. "It's a day-to-day thing. Nick is in charge of that, so we'll see how that works out."

When asked to rate the odds of Watson being traded by the November 2 trade deadline, McNair smiled and replied: "I have no idea."

While Watson remains on the team's 53-man roster, he has yet to play this season, nor is he expected to do so. With the disgruntled quarterback watching from the sidelines, Houston is off to a 1-3 start and has lost three straight since starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in a week two loss to the Browns.

Rookie Davis Mills is 0-2 starting in place of Taylor and threw four interceptions in the 40-0 loss to the Bills last weekend.

"I think they've been put in a very tough spot, a spot that is not of their choosing and they've made the very best of it and sort of worked through it day to day," McNair said. "So, we'll see where it goes."

Watson's unhappiness with the organization started with the trade of DeAndre Hopkins and kept growing after a "lack of communication" during the team's search for a new general manager and head coach.

Any possibility of a trade has been severely complicated by Watson's legal issues, in which he is facing 22 civil suits that accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!