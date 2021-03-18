Third Lawsuit Filed Against Houston Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

A third lawsuit has been filed against former Clemson and current Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson

On Wednesday, Houston area attorney Tony Buzbee filed two separate lawsuits against Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing the former Clemson quarterback of sexual assault.

On Thursday a third suit was filed on behalf of a third plaintiff.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the third woman, another masseuse, filed the suit under the pseudonym "Jane Doe." She claims Watson contacted her through Instagram and the two agreed to meet on December 20, 2020 at 10 A.M.

During the encounter, the accuser claims Watson insisted on her massaging his "inner thighs" and "inner glutes," while repeatedly reminding her that he was a professional football player.

She claims Watson kept getting 'more aggressive" and eventually forced her to perform oral sex. After it was over she said Watson got up, got dressed, and left as if nothing happened.

During the encounter the plaintiff claims she "blacked out for a few minutes" and then defecated on herself due to being in fear.

The accuser is suing for sexual assault, civil assault and intentional inflection of emotional distress.

After news broke of the first suit, Watson quickly took to Twitter to deny any and all allegations.

Watson and the Texans have been at odd all offseason, with the quarterback asking to be traded several weeks back. How the allegations affect how this all plays out remains to be seen.

The organization released a statement on Wednesday, after the first suit was filed.

"We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon."

"We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident."