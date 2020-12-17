2017.

That is the last time the Clemson Tigers lost a regular season game—until this year. The Tigers fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 47-40 double overtime, instant classic in South Bend the first week of November.

Unlike the 2017 season, the Tigers do not have to wait a year to get another chance to avenge the loss—instead, they get that opportunity in less than a week, in the ACC Championship. And because of that fact, this game is personal for the Tigers—just like every game is.

"We take every game personal," tight end Braden Galloway said. "We look at, you know, every game that we play as somebody there, we have that target on us. We have to embrace that. We just know that we're gonna get everybody's best shot regardless of who it is.

"But it's definitely, it's definitely a pride thing. And you know, we've won the last the last five so obviously, you want to keep doing that...So we're just trying to be, you know, the best thing we can be in focusing on Clemson and trying to be the best that we can be."

The Tigers will be attempting to win a sixth straight title, they are currently the only Power 5 program in the country playing for their sixth straight conference title. Which something that the Tigers understand is a special streak–and one they don't want to be known for breaking.

"We're at a special place at Clemson and, more importantly, it's a special time, you know in this program's history, and you know a lot of the guys we're just thankful to be a part of it," Galloway said. "But obviously there's still more business to handle so we just kind of keeping our head down, staying focused on a nice task at hand which is Notre Dame, and I'm just trying to be the best we can be."

"There's a lot of preparation that we have to do in order to put ourselves in the best position, you know, to be able to compete and be able to win the ACC for the sixth time in a row," Galloway continued.