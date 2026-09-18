Three Former Clemson Stars Crack PFF's Top 10 Rookies List in Week 1

The NFL season is fully underway, and as we head into Week 2, several former Clemson players have already made their mark, dominating in their professional debuts last week.

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus released its Top 10 highest-graded rookies from Week 1, and three former Tigers made the cut: wide receiver Antonio Williams, defensive tackle Peter Woods and offensive tackle Blake Miller.

Williams leads the way at No. 1 with a 91.2 grade, followed by Woods at No. 2 with an 83.2 and Miller nearly rounds out the list at No. 9 with a 74.7.

Note: This list only counts for rookies who played a minimum of 20 snaps.

First, we'll speak on Williams, considering he sits atop the list.

In a Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders' divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, the shifty wideout caught four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown on only 10 routes, displaying elite route-running skills and strong hands, which we've seen before.

Antonio Williams all routes from his NFL debut



4/64/1 on just 10 routes… GET HIM ON THE FIELD MORE! pic.twitter.com/F9mfhB8yc6 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 14, 2026

Ahead of the team's Week 2 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Dan Quinn spoke highly of Williams, saying he showed a "readiness" throughout the offseason and training camp.

"I thought training camp for [Antonio] and Javonte, like, they were significant. They got more playing time. They got to work their skills into different spaces. As far as Antonio, Sonny and some of the others stepping in to contribute right away, there was a readiness that they showed," Quinn explained. "So I wasn't surprised to see both of them contribute."

As mentioned, Clemson fans have seen what the rookie is capable of for years now. While injuries limited his availability at times, his talent was always there.

In 2024, he led the Tigers in all receiving statistics, with 75 catches for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. Furthermore, Williams sits at No. 4 all-time in receptions (208) and is tied for second all-time in receiving touchdowns (21).

As for Woods, his statistics from Week 1 obviously aren't going to be as impressive, considering the position he plays; however, he impressed across 29 snaps for the Kansas City Chiefs, logging two tackles, one QB hurry and one pass deflection in a 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

His most memorable moment from the contest was when he split a double-team to help bring down Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, which CBS Sports' Mike Renner called "one of the most athletic recoveries vs. a double team you'll ever see" from an NFL defensive tackle.

Peter Woods with one of the most athletic recoveries vs. a double team you'll ever see from a DT pic.twitter.com/CdMDIiJ7CB — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 15, 2026

In his three-year tenure at Clemson, Woods was one of the best players at his position and brought freakish athleticism for his size.

To put into perspective just how much of a freak he was, these are his weight room numbers and measurables from ahead of his senior season in 2025: 490-pound bench press, 34 reps of 225; 700-pound squat; 385-pound power clean; 4.86 40-yard dash; 33-inch vertical.

While splitting reps at defensive tackle and defensive end in 2024, he had his best year, totaling 28 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, 17 pressures, three sacks and a forced fumble while helping lead the Tigers to their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2020.

Woods was expected to be a top 5-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but due to a down season from an individual and team standpoint, he fell to the Chiefs at No. 29 — which now looks to be one of the steals of the draft.

Finally, we can now talk about Blake Miller.

In a 31-30 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman got his first career start at right tackle. He impressed across 77 offensive snaps, allowing just one pressure while logging a 98.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating.

Ahead of the Detroit Lions' Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills this past Thursday, Miller was unfortunately ruled out with a knee injury. It will be his first missed contest since high school.

Nevertheless, his debut showcased just how much drafting an experienced player can do for an organization.

During his four-year career with the Tigers, Miller earned the nickname 'Iron Man' for playing 3,778 offensive snaps (most in program history) over 54 career games, all starts, never missing a single game. In fact, he missed only two practices due to injury in his collegiate career.

Outside of his motor and reliability, Miller excelled from day one in Tigertown, earning the starting spot at right tackle in his true freshman year, becoming only the fourth true freshman on the offensive line to start for the team since 1972. He finished the season with Freshman All-American honors.

Over the next three years, he continued to improve, earning Third-team All-ACC honors as a sophomore before back-to-back First-team All-ACC selections in his final two seasons.

His true breakout came in 2025, when he allowed just two sacks and 14 pressures all season, a performance that sent his draft stock soaring from a projected third- or fourth-round pick to a potential first-round selection.

On draft day, his dream finally came true: he became the first Clemson Tiger off the board, going No. 17 overall and making history as the first Clemson offensive lineman ever selected in the first round.

It's only one week, but the early returns are encouraging for all three. As the season progresses, expect all three names to keep popping up on your timeline.

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