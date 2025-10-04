Three Opposing Players That Could Give Clemson Fits in UNC Matchup
As the Clemson Tigers look to get their season back on track after a disappointing start, the Tigers will be facing the University of North Carolina, another team that is yet to notch a Power Four win this season.
While the Tar Heels’ season has also gotten off to a rough start, Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
Demon June, Runningback
June has stepped up as one of the few bright spots for a North Carolina offense that has remained otherwise stagnant up to this point of the season.
At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, June is a traditional power back who plays with favorable leverage and a high motor. He may not possess game-breaking speed, but he exhibits impressive patience while reading his blocks before picking a hole. June is also comfortable catching passes out of the backfield, leaning on his strong vision to navigate through blocks on screen passes.
As North Carolina’s leading rusher, June is currently averaging 7.6 yards per carry while rushing 33 times for 250 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season came against Richmond when he totaled 14 carries for 148 yards, including a 50-yard rushing touchdown.
During the Tar Heels’ most recent game against the University of Central Florida, he ran the ball 10 times for a total of 50 yards, averaging five yards per carry.
Jordan Shipp, Wide Receiver
As North Carolina’s only relatively consistent receiver, Shipp will likely be Aveion Terrell’s primary responsibility on Saturday.
The sophomore receiver currently leads all Tar Heels receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns through four games.
At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Shipp is a big, strong target with a wide catch radius. He may not be an incredibly crisp route runner, but he uses his size to his advantage by hauling in passes in traffic and fighting through contact while running with the ball.
This season, Shipp has caught 13 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Richmond, when he caught four passes for 52 yards and two touchdowns.
Mikai Gbayor, Linebacker
As the team's third-highest graded (76.4) defender up to this point of the season, the Nebraska transfer has established himself as North Carolina’s top defensive playmaker.
This season, Gbayor has totaled 16 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He also has not registered a single missed tackle this season. Last year, he started 11 games for Nebraska while racking up 49 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack.
At 6-foot-2 and 230, Gnayor combines his imposing measurements with impressive athleticism to make an impact from sideline-to-sideline.
During North Carolina’s win against Richmond, Gbayor was named the ACC Linebacker of the Week after logging six tackles, a strip sack, and a fumble recovery that he returned 61 yards for a touchdown.