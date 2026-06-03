Three-Star Linebacker Pulls Out of Official Visit with Clemson

Clemson's big official visit weekend has now passed, and while there were several commitments stemming from it, the program will now shift to its second official visit date (June 12-14), with some important news already surrounding the slate.

On Wednesday morning, it was reported that linebacker Tyson Washington will no longer be in attendance for the second official visit slate, as first reported by Tiger Illustrated's Paul Strelow.

His renewed official visit schedule includes: Syracuse — which he visited this past weekend — Penn State (June 5-7) and Virginia Tech (June 19-21). However, he'll likely replace the Tigers with another program.

Washington is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 855 overall player, the No. 75 player at his position and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Virginia, according to the Rivals Industry.

The news comes after Clemson hosted four-star linebackers Roman Igwebuike and Sean Fox this past weekend, who have been priority targets for a while now following the misses of all four top targets at the position. Not to mention, the program already landed two commits at the position in four-star Bryce Kish and three-star Max Brown.

While neither Igwebuike nor Fox committed following the visit, the Tigers feel they are in a good position among the remaining schools and are willing to go all-in on the pair at this point.

The development doesn't come as much of a surprise, as Washington was offered in the final days of April to add extra options to the board if the big recruiting weekend didn't resonate with the other top linebackers.

Luckily, it did, and now all the Tigers can do is wait to see how the rest of Igwebuike and Fox's official visits go over the next few weeks.

Igwebuike, a consensus top 15 linebacker, already took an official to Indiana the week before Clemson, and now will travel to Missouri this weekend, followed by Notre Dame (June 12-14) and Tennessee (June 19-21).

Fox, a consensus top-10 recruit in Indiana, also took an official visit to another program before last weekend, that being Georgia. Now, he'll head to Lexington, Kentucky, for his final trip.

The Tigers are expected to take only one more player at the position, and right now it looks like it's leaning more towards Fox, as Clemson is the favorite to get him. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the program take both if it comes down to it.