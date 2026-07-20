Clemson's Last Remaining 2027 Target Sets New Commitment Date

It's been a long summer for Clemson, and with its 2027 class now all but finalized, there is still one target on the board who remains uncommitted after a hectic recruiting process.

On Saturday, defensive back Seth Williams announced that he'll be choosing between Clemson and Georgia on July 31. While the finalists were already known, the commitment date had been undetermined for the past few weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound safety is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 369 overall player, the No. 35 player at his position and the No. 42 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry.

Williams' recruitment has been a whirlwind of twists since it first blew up back in late January.

Following a junior season that saw him total 73 tackles, five for a loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception for Lakeside High School, Williams started receiving an influx of offers from FBS programs as the New Year hit.

His first offer came from Tulane on January 24, and by the end of May, he'd racked up 55 total, with some of the nation's best programs vying for the late bloomer.

Initially, Williams committed to Clemson on the spot following a successful unofficial visit in March. However, just over two weeks later, he decided to reverse his decision and decommit from the program, as he didn't want to rush his fast-moving process.

This led to him releasing his top six schools just days later, which included the Tigers, Florida, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse.

Over the next month, more enticing programs joined the hunt for Williams, including schools such as Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Indiana, LSU, Texas Tech and more.

Ahead of official visits, the lengthy safety reshuffled his final six, keeping the Tigers and Gators in the bunch but replacing the others with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State.

He then laid out his official visit schedule, with Clemson getting first dibs on the weekend of May 29, followed by a trip to Georgia (June 5) before rounding out his tour with Florida (June 11) and Ohio State (June 19).

However, Williams didn't end up making it to Gainesville or Columbus, as the Tigers and Bulldogs impressed him enough during their respective visits to force his hand on trimming his list down to the two programs.

Originally, he set a commitment date for July 3, but a week before the decision, he pushed it back even further — never stating a specific date. Now, though, we've received clarity on the situation.

With his decision just under two weeks out, Williams last said he is "50-50" on where he stands.

"It really could be 50-50 right now," he told On3's Chad Simmons last week. "I'm praying on it every day and talking with my family every day. I want to make sure I'm making the right decision. It has been a lot harder than I thought it would."

However, Clemson247's Austin Hannon logged an expert prediction in favor of the Tigers in mid-June, and the Rivals Prediction Machine has given the program a 85.6% chance of landing the blue-chip prospect.

If he is to commit, he'll be joining a secondary class that includes four-star Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, four-star Jarrell Chandler, four-star Harrison Luke, three-star Bryant Robinson and three-star Christian Chancellor Jr.