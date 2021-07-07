Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 1

The Clemson Tigers have so many playmakers on defense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on defense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 1 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 1: James Skalski

The linebacker position group directly under Venables’ purview got its own experience boost in January, when veteran linebacker James Skalski (Sharpsburg, Ga.) announced his intention to utilize the NCAA blanket eligibility waiver for 2020 to return for his “super senior” sixth year in 2021. Skalski, the heart and soul of the Clemson defense who is the only player ever to play in (and win) five consecutive ACC Championship Games, has played in 56 career games at Clemson, sitting alongside fellow super seniors Will Spiers and Will Swinney three games shy of the Clemson record of 59, held by select members of the 2018 and 2019 senior classes.

Returning team captain who enters 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,222 snaps over 56 games (25 starts) in his career … his 56 career games played entering 2021 are already tied for ninth-most in school history … is the only player ever to play in five ACC Championship Games.

2020: Second-team All-ACC honoree … also earned second-team all-conference nod from PFF … voted as a permanent team captain … NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American … credited with 44 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery he returned 17 yards for a touchdown in 291 snaps over nine games (eight starts) … recorded three tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup in one half of play at Wake Forest … scored first career touchdown on a 17-yard fumble return and added two tackles vs. The Citadel, collecting team defensive player of the game honors … credited by the coaching staff with 13 tackles and a pass breakup vs. Virginia … credited with five tackles including a half-sack vs. No. 7 Miami, sharing team defensive player of the game honors … contributed four tackles and a pass breakup at Georgia Tech … missed three games over five weeks but returned to action vs. Pitt, contributing six tackles (one for loss) … made one tackle in limited action at Virginia Tech … posted five tackles and a sack in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … added five tackles vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.