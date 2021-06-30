Tiger Top 10 Defense: No. 8

The Clemson Tigers have so many playmakers on defense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on defense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 8 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 8: Sheridan Jones

Sheridan Jones started eight games at cornerback a season ago, notching his first career interception after more than doubling his defensive snap count from his freshman campaign (140 in 2019, 300 in 2020).

2020: Credited with 22 tackles (1.5 for loss), three pass breakups and an interception in 300 snaps over 11 games (eight starts) … made first career start at Wake Forest, adding two tackles … split a tackle for loss among his two tackles vs. The Citadel … recorded his first career interception vs. No. 7 Miami, sharing team defensive player of the game honors … added a tackle at Georgia Tech … credited with three tackles vs. Syracuse … contributed two tackles vs. Boston College … recorded six tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup at No. 4 Notre Dame … added two tackles at Virginia Tech … made one tackle in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame and in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

2019: Credited with six tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup in 140 defensive snaps over 14 games … recorded a pass broken up in collegiate debut vs. Georgia Tech … added two tackles vs. Charlotte … posted a tackle vs. Florida State and vs. Boston College … registered a tackle and fumble recovery vs. Wofford … added a tackle at NC State … ACC Honor Roll selection.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!