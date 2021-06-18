Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 10

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we start with No. 10 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 10: B.T. Potter

Senior B.T. Potter is Clemson’s incumbent at placekicker and returns after a sparkling 2020 season in which he was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist and All-ACC Academic Team honoree after going 18-of-23 on field goals (with three blocked) and 61-of-62 on PATs. His leg strength has been a weapon for Clemson since 2018, as he enters 2021 with 231 touchbacks on 299 career kickoffs (77 percent) and a school-record-tying five career field goals of 50 yards or more.

2020: Lou Groza Award semifinalist … All-ACC Academic Team selection … finished season 18-of-23 on field goals (with three blocked) and 61-of-62 on PATs in 12 games … was the only player in the nation with 15+ field goals and 70+ touchbacks … his 115 points in 2020 were fourth-most in school history and three shy of his single-season career high from 2019 … the 115 points were also sixth-most in the country and the second-most by a kicker

