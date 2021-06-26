Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 2

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 2 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No.2: D.J. Uiagelelei

Uiagalelei enters his first season as the Tigers' starter with high expectations—according to FanDuel, he has the second-best odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +1100.

Known colloquially as “Big Cinco,” enters the spring as the favorite to start following a freshman campaign in which he dazzled in two starts necessitated by Lawrence’s absence with COVID-19. The big-bodied Californian with an arm that Dabo Swinney once said “makes Trevor Lawrence look normal sometimes” not only put up prolific numbers (including 439 yards at Notre Dame, the most ever against the storied Irish program) but protected the ball exceptionally well, becoming only the second FBS player since 2000 to throw at least 115 passes and record at least five passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

