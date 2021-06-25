Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 3

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 4 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 3: E.J. Williams:

Enters 2021 with 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns in 396 snaps over 12 games (four starts) after emerging down the stretch as a true freshman in 2020.

2020: Posted 306 yards on 24 receptions, both fifth on the team, adding two touchdown catches in 396 snaps over 12 games (four starts) … caught a six-yard pass in his collegiate debut at Wake Forest … tied for team lead with three receptions vs. The Citadel, gaining 58 yards … caught one pass vs. No. 7 Miami … gained 29 yards on two receptions at Georgia Tech … caught two passes for 22 yards vs. Syracuse … gained 24 yards on two receptions vs. Boston College … caught an eight-yard pass at No. 4 Notre Dame … recorded his first career touchdown reception amidst a three-catch, 38-yard day vs. Pitt … posted career highs with four receptions for 80 yards in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, including a 33-yard touchdown catch and a highlight-reel one-handed grab … had five catches for 45 yards in Sugar Bowl vs. No. 3 Ohio State.

