Tiger Top-10 Offense: No. 8

The Clemson Tigers have so many weapons on offense, today we start the process of picking the 10 most important players to the Tigers' success.

The 2021 football season is quickly approaching, and now it is time to look at the 10 players on offense who the Tigers will look to if they want to make it back to the College Football Playoff this season.

Today, we continue with No. 8 on our list of players for the Tigers:

No. 8 Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson’s leading rusher among returning players is Lyn-J Dixon , the explosive fourth-year senior whose career 6.60 yards-per-carry average trails only Etienne in Clemson annals. His 6.60-yard average ranks as the eighth-best mark by any FBS player with at least 200 carries since 2018.

2020: Rushed 42 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 21 yards in 130 snaps over 10 games … carried three times for 10 yards in season debut vs. The Citadel … opened game vs. Virginia with a career-long 52-yard kickoff return and also rushed five times for 11 yards … gained 12 yards on five carries vs. No. 7 Miami … rushed five times for 32 yards and caught a nine-yard pass at Georgia Tech … gained 22 yards on seven carries vs. Syracuse and returned a kickoff 49 yards to share team special teams player of the game honors … rushed three times for one yard vs. Boston College … gained 46 yards on nine carries with his first touchdown of the season vs. Pitt … rushed three times for 37 yards and a touchdown at Virginia Tech … rushed twice for 20 yards vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

