While outsiders and oddsmakers questioned for months whether former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson would stay with the Houston Texans longterm, the Pro Bowler knew all along where he wanted to be.

Watson, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Texans on Saturday, held a Zoom call with the media that featured plenty of emotions and even an appearance by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Most of all, Watson explained why this is the franchise for him.

"I don't like a lot of change. Growing up, sticking with Gainesville, that's all I knew," Watson, the Georgia native, said. "Clemson — committed as a 14-year-old to Dabo Swinney. That's what I am. Committed to the Houston Texans, the McNair family, Coach (Bill O'Brien), Jack (Easterby), all my teammates, I'm committed here. I don't like a lot of change so once I was drafted here, I said to myself that I want to be in Houston as my next home. Houston is my foundation. It's my home."

Watson, 24, is currently the highest-paid player in the league with his new mega-deal, and it's the second-richest contract in NFL history behind Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes. Watson will receive $111 million in guaranteed money.

"You are the epitome of what's good and right in this world," Swinney told Watson during the Zoom call. "I'm just so thankful to be a part of your life. It's such a blessing to just have a seat to observe and watch a young man grow and mature and equip himself, transform his life. You're going to have a lot more great moments. God is blessing you so you can bless others."

Watson has been a big part of the Houston community and giving back to the less fortunate in various ways. His upbringing, coming from poverty and a rough neighborhood, has always shaped his desire to make a better life for his family and win at every level.

"Growing up, my word has always been legendary, and for me at Gainesville High School, we never won a state championship and I was the first quarterback to do it," Watson said. "Clemson University never won a National Championship since who knows when. I was the first one to do it. And the Houston Texans organization, being so new, we haven't even got to that stage yet. For me to be able to have that opportunity with a whole bunch of great other teammates, a great coaching staff, a great organization and people up front, I want to be able to have that on my statue, too. That's what I've been working for."

Watson and the Texans open the 2020 season Thursday night against the Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Mullen stepping up in Vegas

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced they were releasing veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, it signified a much younger direction at the position.

One of the players who's stepping into a much more prominent role is former Clemson DB Trayvon Mullen, a 2019 second-round NFL draft pick who's entering his second season under Jon Gruden.

"I'm more comfortable than ever and I just have a different edge to me and a different mindset," Mullen said Thursday on the Raiders' official site. "Just being able to be comfortable and more confident in myself and to go through one year with a lot of experienced guys; just my mentality through the offseason, what I was grinding for and what I knew what I wanted."

Muse: In his own words

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse talked this week on the Raiders' official site about his rookie experiences in camp and his close relationship with Las Vegas teammate Clelin Ferrell, who starred at defensive end for the Tigers from 2016-18.

Muse, Ferrell and former Clemson safety Denzel Johnson were big fishing buddies when they were in college, and apparently Ferrell stole Johnson's celebration move.

Muse, who was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is playing with Ferrell, Mullen, John Simpson and Hunter Renfrow as former Clemson players. He said when he's asked what's it's like to play at this level, he's honest about his assessment.

"I always tell them the speed at the pro level is similar, but the physicality is different," Muse said. "Guys are a lot stronger. Obviously you've got a lot of grown men out there, and there are no weak links. I mean, there aren't exactly a lot of 18-year-olds running around. You've always gotta bring it."

The Tennessee Titans activated Clemson's all-time sack leader Vic Beasley from the non-football injury list Saturday and put him the 53-man roster heading into Week 1...The Pittsburgh Steelers cut former WR Deon Cain but kept former WR Ray-Ray McCloud...The Carolina Panthers, who rarely have players from nearby Clemson on their roster, cut former Tiger safety T.J. Green on Saturday...The Minnesota Vikings waived former Clemson DB Mark Fields to get to their 53-man roster, but he could rejoin the team on the practice squad.

