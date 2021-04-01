Tigers' Orange and White Game Rosters Released

FootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsMessage BoardSI.com
Two days from the annual spring game at Memorial Stadium, the two orange and white rosters have officially been released for Clemson.
Just ahead of the annual Orange and White game in Clemson on Saturday, the rosters have been officially released, headlined by quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the Orange team and heavily-praised receiver Ajou Ajou for the White squad.

Head coach Dabo Swinney is dealing with a multitude of injuries on both listed rosters for Saturday but has given fans exciting pairings on both sides such as early enrollee Will Shipley playing with Uiagalelei in his first snaps as a Tiger.

Taisun Phommachanh will trot out under center for the White team and will have a much wider variety of weapons featuring wide receivers E.J. Williams, Ajou, running backs Lyn-J Dixon and Shipley's counterpart early enrollee Phil Mafah, as well as likely the best tight end option in Davis Allen with Braden Galloway not expected to play.

Here are both rosters ahead of Saturday's spring game:

