Tigers Quarterback Remains Towards Top of Latest Quarterback Power Rankings
The Clemson Tigers have bounced back nicely this past week. The team is coming off a strong win on the road against the Virginia Tech Hokies after losing their first ACC game of the season the week prior.
The biggest change from the team’s disappointing loss to its important victory at Lane Stadium was the performance of junior quarterback Cade Klubnik.
After showing signs of regression in the loss to the Louisville Cardinals, Klubnik stepped up and showed the type of leader he could be and what the team needed against the Hokies.
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report released its Quarterback Power Rankings, and Klubnik once again found himself among the top ten signal callers in the country, according to the list.
“Klubnik did not have his most efficient game of the season on Saturday against Virginia Tech, completing just 16-of-34 pass attempts for 211 yards, but he still finished with three passing touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 24-14 victory,” writes Joel Reuter. “Tough games against Pitt and South Carolina remain this season, with a cupcake game against Citadel sandwiched in between.”
Although Klubnick finished with fantastic numbers on Saturday, the Clemson offense struggled early. The team couldn’t get anything moving in the first quarter, and their only scoring chance turned into a blocked field goal that went the other way for a defensive touchdown by Virginia Tech.
However, the Tigers, led by the former five-star recruit, bounced back nicely and kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive. “We just had to find a way to fight through,” Klubnik said of the team’s ability to bounce back.
After the Miami Hurricanes' loss this past weekend, their one loss in conference no longer keeps them out of possibly making the ACC title game. Although things still need to work in their favor that are outside the team's control, there is a much better chance of the team finding a spot in the newly formatted 12-team playoff.
The only way they can help their case is to keep winning. They will look to continue that trend as they play on the road once again, traveling to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon E.T. and will be on ESPN.