Quarterback Controversy Already Brewing in Jacksonville?

Though Meyer has made it clear this is former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's team, one former GM is not so sure.

The Urban Meyer tenure as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars has not been without controversy.



First, it was his move to make former Clemson running back Travis Etienne a wide receiver.

"That's the reason we drafted him is the opportunity to be a dual-threat guy and our history as long as we've had a guy like that and we saw him as a guy like that in the draft this year," Meyer said. "Right now we're focusing on the fundamentals of wide receiver play, learning the offense from wide receiver."

This move led ESPN analyst Marcus Spears to issue a scathing rebuke of Meyer—along with a bold prediction

"I need to process this bullcrap,” ESPN analyst Marcus Spears said Monday on Get Up. "Damn, Urban. First of all, if Travis Etienne is going to be a wide receiver in the Jaguars' offense, Rashod Bateman went two picks later to the Baltimore Ravens. The dude was an elite back at Clemson, national champion, he did his work out of the backfield.

"If James Robinson is the guy, go draft a wide receiver. This is crazy. I don't want to overreact crazy and I expect Etienne to be in the backfield, but if this dude is going to line up solely in the slot, Urban Meyer is going to be on TV again over there on FOX talking about college football in 2022.”

Now it is his signing of his former quarterback at the University of Florida, Tim Tebow, to a contract as the team's newest tight end.

However, even though Meyer has made it clear this is former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's team, one former GM is not so sure.

Mike Tannenbaum outlined a scenario that could create an unwanted, or unintended controversy.

“There is a realistic scenario: what happens if at the one-yard line, Tim Tebow scores on a quarterback sneak and then on the next drive Trevor Lawrence throws a pick-six? I think Trevor Lawrence is going to be great, but he’s a rookie quarterback," Tannenbaum said. "There’s going to be a learning curve. You do not want a quarterback controversy. I do not expect one, but given the popularity of Tim Tebow, if he has any success, and Trevor Lawrence has any sort of stumble, which he will have, Jacksonville is put in a position unnecessarily to bring attention to that position where this should be about Trevor Lawrence’s development.”

“So I am sure there have been some calls from Trevor Lawrence’s agent expressing their concern and disappointment,” Tannenbaum added.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus, our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register, and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section, just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community.