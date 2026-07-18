Clemson TE Olsen Patt-Henry Details Why He Returned For Senior Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the age of the transfer portal and NFL Draft, it’s difficult to see a player play for the same program with each season.

Clemson Tigers tight end Olsen Patt-Henry is a rare case, however. He enters 2026 as one of the only returning seniors on the offensive side of the ball.

But it wasn’t only the football field that kept him in the Upstate; there were a lot of factors that went into his decision. Patt-Henry spoke more about it on Thursday at the ACC Kickoff in uptown Charlotte.

“Just the people, man,” he said. “I think coach Swinney, he took a chance on a kid from Naples, Fla. He didn’t have to, and just coach [Kyle] Richardson always believed in me.”

The coaching duo’s faith is something that Patt-Henry connected with over the course of his time at Clemson. It’s not just about the schematics of being a better football player, but he also wants to be the best man that he could be. Much of the Tigers’ culture reflects that over the years.

Richardson’s buy-in to his tight end is also something that kept Patt-Henry around for another season.

“I’ve been hurt two times already,” he said, “and he could have went in the portal, got a new tight end to come replace me, but he believes in who I am as a person. . . and they care for me as a person.”

The academic side of being a student-athlete added to his reasoning, with earning a collegiate degree being one of his goals. His mother, a nurse, always pushed Patt-Henry to focus on life after football while looking to be a professional in the NFL.

Clemson gives him the opportunity to do both things the best.

“I think we live in a world where guys are just chasing checks and not having the structure of getting an education,” Patt-Henry added. “I think that's just been always important to me, and just having a degree has always been one of my goals.”

The senior is expected to have a breakout season in 2026, being the No. 1 tight end in an offense that is expected to get the position group more involved. Names like Dwayne Allen thrived under offensive coordinator Chad Morris, and he’s back to send more names to the NFL.

With whatever Patt-Henry does after his time with the Tigers, it’s about the personal conversations that he shares with his coaches, as well as the overall relationships, that kept him around Tigertown this year.

“How’s my mental health, you know, and that’s very important to me, and just the people,” he said. “I have great relationships here, I make relations with people that I know will be at my wedding, and I think that’s always been important.”