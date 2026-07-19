Paul Finebaum Rips Clemson HC Dabo Swinney For ACC Kickoff Comments

This past Thursday in Charlotte, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the perspective on looking to 2026.

After the Tigers’ 7-6 season last year, Swinney spoke about the national championships and seasons that he’s earned over the course of his career, being doubted often.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum was having none of it. He spoke about it during ESPN’s Get Up morning show on Friday, a day after Clemson attended the ACC Kickoff.

Paul Finebaum ATTACKED Dabo Swinney’s Clemson program



"Dabo is just stuck on stupid right now trying to convince us that his program is still legitimate. It's not."😬



(Via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/u7RGZHdEQI — Hailmarypass (@Hailmarypass_) July 17, 2026

“Somebody should dunk him in that Raising Cane’s sauce, because I am getting so exasperated listening to Dabo tell us how great he used to be,” he said. “They’re not great anymore.”

Swinney’s optimism about Clemson’s seasons isn’t something that’s out of the ordinary. The Tigers’ head coach often takes a step back when looking at perspective. The program has still had success in the 2020s, even while being two seasons off of its last ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

“The good news is, hey, man, we've got a lot to stand on. We've been -- we've won this league three times this decade, and we talk about all that we haven't done,” he said on Thursday. “Even with seven wins last year, we're still one of the top-10 winningest programs in college football this decade.”

“We're seventh in wins. I think we're second in championships this decade.”

Finebaum’s argument brought in other athletes, who don’t pride themselves on winning previous championships. Instead, he wants Swinney to take a perspective on focusing on the next championships, not the previous wons that were taken.

Perhaps he’s a little more critical.

“You don’t hear [Tom] Brady talking about his Super Bowls or LeBron, or anybody,” he said. “Dabo is just stuck on stupid right now, trying to convince us that his program is still legitimate. It’s not.”

There’s still a benefit of the doubt for the ESPN host and college football analyst. The Tigers have the chance to bounce back in 2026, but Finebaum believes it won’t be like the magnitude of years past. Clemson has a difference ceiling compared to that of the late 2010s, when the program was at its best.

But looking back on what happened in 2025, with the expectations that were had, it’s tough to believe it could be better.

“It’s slipping and sliding away. It’s good; maybe they’ll win nine games this year, maybe they won’t,” Finebaum said. “But they lost six games last year with a Heisman favorite. That is downright embarrassing.”