The story of how Clemson ended up signing Travis Etienne back in 2017 is in part, a testament to the transparency Clemson's coaching staff is dedicated to showing potential recruits throughout the entire process.

Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott thought he had already found his guy in the summer of 2017. Although, due to some unforeseen circumstances, and less than a month before signing day, the Tigers found themselves suddenly once again in need of a running back.

"We had been down the road for a long time with another back," Elliott said. "Thought he was coming to Clemson, and then things fell apart. Had another guy lined up, didn't know anything about Travis."

Elliott found himself in a bind, late in the cycle, and the fact that he was up front with Etienne and his family about the situation played a vital part in the Tigers ability to go into Louisiana and pull out one of the state's top recruits.

"I'm so appreciative to Travis' entire family for trusting me," Elliott said. "They didn't know me. They had longer relationships with lots of people in the business. My approach was just to be transparent and say, 'Look, here is my situation; this is why I'm here.' It was nothing personal, but this is how we operate. If you have interest, just come check it out."

Elliott's first impression upon seeing Etienne weren't all positive. He wondered if the running back had the physical attributes capable of playing at a high level.

"He walks out, and if you ever look at Travis, he's kind of ten and two with his feet if you watch him," Elliott said. When you're a coach, and probably doesn't even matter, but you look at those things and I'm like, 'oh, my gosh. Can this guy really run? How is he going to change direction with his feet like that?' Low and behold I was like, 'OK. I'm stuck though. I have nowhere else to go.'"

Watching Etienne in action one time laid all those questions to rest. Oddly enough, it wasn't watching him play football that did it.

It was watching him playing an entirely different sport, and the athleticism was the second thing that stood out, not the first.

"So then I go watch him play basketball," Elliott said. "Once I saw him on the basketball court, man, I was sold. I said, wow. Watching this young man, just his fluidity on the basketball court, the ability to jump, his speed, his quickness. And then the thing that probably catches you the most him is his smile. He's got such a natural and just an innocent smile about him."

Through it all though, landing Etienne goes back to the coaching staffs dedication to being open and honest with high school players. Whether it's early in the recruiting process, or just before signing day.

Doing so on this occasion worked out perfectly for everyone involved.

"Coach Swinney tells us all the time in recruiting, 'do things the right way,'" Elliott said. "We were what he was looking for. He was looking for that small college. A true college town with that environment where he could go play on the biggest stage, but still not lose who he is. Travis is just as innocent country boy who loves his family, loves to play ball, loves life, and he didn't want to get caught up in a big atmosphere."