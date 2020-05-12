AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Tony Elliott Opens Up On Recruitment Of Travis Etienne

JP-Priester

The story of how Clemson ended up signing Travis Etienne back in 2017 is in part, a testament to the transparency Clemson's coaching staff is dedicated to showing potential recruits throughout the entire process.   

Clemson offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott thought he had already found his guy in the summer of 2017. Although, due to some unforeseen circumstances, and less than a month before signing day, the Tigers found themselves suddenly once again in need of a running back.

"We had been down the road for a long time with another back," Elliott said. "Thought he was coming to Clemson, and then things fell apart. Had another guy lined up, didn't know anything about Travis."

Elliott found himself in a bind, late in the cycle, and the fact that he was up front with Etienne and his family about the situation played a vital part in the Tigers ability to go into Louisiana and pull out one of the state's top recruits.

"I'm so appreciative to Travis' entire family for trusting me," Elliott said. "They didn't know me. They had longer relationships with lots of people in the business. My approach was just to be transparent and say, 'Look, here is my situation; this is why I'm here.' It was nothing personal, but this is how we operate. If you have interest, just come check it out."

Elliott's first impression upon seeing Etienne weren't all positive. He wondered if the running back had the physical attributes capable of playing at a high level.

"He walks out, and if you ever look at Travis, he's kind of ten and two with his feet if you watch him," Elliott said. When you're a coach, and probably doesn't even matter, but you look at those things and I'm like, 'oh, my gosh. Can this guy really run? How is he going to change direction with his feet like that?' Low and behold I was like, 'OK. I'm stuck though. I have nowhere else to go.'"

Watching Etienne in action one time laid all those questions to rest. Oddly enough, it wasn't watching him play football that did it. 

It was watching him playing an entirely different sport, and the athleticism was the second thing that stood out, not the first.

"So then I go watch him play basketball," Elliott said. "Once I saw him on the basketball court, man, I was sold. I said, wow. Watching this young man, just his fluidity on the basketball court, the ability to jump, his speed, his quickness. And then the thing that probably catches you the most him is his smile. He's got such a natural and just an innocent smile about him."

Through it all though, landing Etienne goes back to the coaching staffs dedication to being open and honest with high school players. Whether it's early in the recruiting process, or just before signing day. 

Doing so on this occasion worked out perfectly for everyone involved. 

"Coach Swinney tells us all the time in recruiting, 'do things the right way,'" Elliott said. "We were what he was looking for. He was looking for that small college. A true college town with that environment where he could go play on the biggest stage, but still not lose who he is. Travis is just as innocent country boy who loves his family, loves to play ball, loves life, and he didn't want to get caught up in a big atmosphere."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dabo Swinney Can't Be a Christian and Yell at His Players

The Tigers were up 28-0 in the second quarter of their game against the Florida State Seminoles when the entire world saw the greatest sin in the entire world — a Christian yelling.

Zach Lentz

by

HarleyLo

Swinney Discusses The Origin Of 'Little Ole Clemson'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks the origins of the term "Little Ole Clemson"

JP-Priester

by

zachlentz

Swinney Defines College Football Dynasty

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has built what some would consider college football's latest dynasty. The coach recently talked about his criteria for a dynasty.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney vs. the NCAA, NIL and Congress

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has never liked the idea of paying NCAA college athletes.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Tigers Still In Search Of 2021 Quarterback

Having missed on their top quarterback targets early on in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Clemson has now had to turn its attention elsewhere. Today we take a look at the top two candidates.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Swinney: Consistency, Culture The Key to Clemson’s Recruiting Success

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers into a national recruiting machine, but it the program has had to go out and earn its reputation.

Christopher Hall

Basketball Flashback: Chris Hobbs

Chris Hobbs played power forward at Clemson from 2000-2004

Christopher Hall

Roundtable: If ACC Goes to 9 Games in 2020, Which Coastal Foe Would be Best for Clemson?

If what radio host Dan Patrick is hearing comes true about a 10-game college football schedule with nine conference contests in 2020, Clemson would pick up another Coastal opponent between Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami or Virginia Tech. The AllClemson.com staff weighed in on the best matchup for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Watson Says He Was Not Contacted By Bears

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson made the claim Friday that the Chicago Bears never contacted him prior to drafting Matt Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Differing Sides Aside, Don't Rule Out Disjointed College Football Season

NCAA president Mark Emmert and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby have different takes on what it's going to take to have college football in 2020, but a disjointed season for ACC schools and Clemson can't be ruled out.

Brad Senkiw