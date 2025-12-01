Top Clemson Commit Dominates, Sends Team to State Semifinals
While Clemson fans were busy enjoying Saturday’s Palmetto Bowl beatdown of South Carolina, a Tiger commit made noise in a different big game the night before.
This past Friday, the Bolles Bulldogs rolled past Pensacola Catholic, 44-10, in the regional finals of the 2A FHSAA Playoffs. Leading the charge was Clemson wide receiver commit Naeem Burroughs.
He didn’t touch the ball often in the contest, but when he did, he made it count, finishing with two receptions for a season-high 121 yards and two touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 receiver has been locked in with the Tigers since committing back in early March of this year, and currently sits as the highest-ranked recruit in Clemson’s 2026 class.
Burroughs is rated a four-star recruit and ranks as the No. 61 overall prospect, the No. 8 WR in the country and the No. 5 player in Florida, according to 247Sports Composite.
As a senior this season, Burroughs has continued to be a big-play threat for the Bulldogs, having his most productive season to date. He’s posted 47 receptions for 1,107 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
He’s also been a true gadget weapon, adding touchdowns through both the air and the ground. Burroughs hit a 33-yard strike on his lone pass attempt, scored again on three carries for 16 yards, and showed his burst on special teams with 219 return yards and a touchdown.
He’s also stepped into the most prominent defensive role he’s ever had, chipping in 15 tackles, one for a loss, five pass deflections and one interception at cornerback this season.
Across his four-year high school career at Bolles, Burroughs has racked up 163 receptions for 3,614 yards and 49 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the best pass-catchers to ever come through the program.
Up next, Bolles heads to the 2A state semifinals, where they’ll face Cardinal Gibbons with a trip to the state championship on the line. The Bulldogs are chasing their first state title since 2011, and if Friday was any indication, Burroughs will be in the middle of that push.
As Clemson prepares to lock in much of its 2026 class during National Signing Day (Dec. 3–5), Burroughs stands as one of the headliners expected to make things official.
Additionally, with senior Antonio Williams going to the NFL Draft, Clemson is restocking its receiver room. Burroughs will be joined by four-star Connor Salmin, four-star Gordon Sellars and three-star Tayveon Wilson, helping solidify the Tigers’ future at the position.