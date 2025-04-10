Top College Football Analyst's Interesting Ranking for Clemson Superstar
The Clemson Tigers have some pretty high expectations heading into the 2025 season, and much of that is riding on their senior signal caller in Cade Klubnik, who decided to come back for one last season at the helm.
Klubnik, who is coming off his best season under center for the Tigers, has naturally received some serious hype heading into next season from both fans and analysts. Many position rankings have Klubnik as the best gunslinger for 2025, and for good reason.
In 14 games last season, Klubnik was electric throwing for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns while completing just over 63% of his passes. Among returning power four quarterbacks, none threw for more touchdowns than Klubnik in 2024. So there is a strong case for him being viewed as the top passer heading into the upcoming season.
On3 college football analyst views things a bit differently however, as his recent top 10 quarterback rankings for 2025 have Klubnik slotted at three behind two rising sophomores in South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, and Florida's D.J. Lagway.
Staples' list has caused some rather heated debate among fans. While Sellers and Lagway are both extremely talented in their own right, neither has been nearly as productive as Klubnik at the collegiate level so far.
Lagway, who Staples has ranked as his best quarterback in the nation, started just six games for the Gators last year, and put up some pretty underwhelming numbers. The former five star recruit passed for just 1,915 yards and racked up 12 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.
Sellers, who was also a first time starter in 2024, had much better stats overall as a true dual threat, and even beat Klubnik head-to-head at the end of the season. That being said, his combined yardage and TD totals were still less than what Klubnik had solely as a passer.
Staples clarified on a talk show with fellow On3 analyst Ali Wasserman that much of what drove him to rank both Sellers and Lagway ahead of Klubnik has to do with the potential both guys have to be true game changers and eventual Heisman finalists in a way that Klubnik won't be.
These ranking have naturally caused some serious strife among Clemson fans everywhere, but the great thing about all of this is that at the end of the day everybody has to prove whether or not the hype is real on the field.