Top Defensive Players to Watch in Clemson Tigers Against Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers and Texas Longhorns will be getting set for the first-round of the College Football Playoff in what could be one of the best games of the opening round.
Even though both teams took very different paths to get into the CFP, they will be facing off with the opportunity to keep their season alive. For the Tigers, it took a little bit of luck to get into the ACC Title game, but they didn’t squander their opportunity for an automatic bid into the playoff.
For Texas, they were one of the best teams in the country throughout the season, but suffered two losses to the Georgia Bulldogs. However, they have the top spot as an at-large bid, coming in at 5th.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country, as Clemson’s offense is going to have their work cut out for them in this one. However, they have some talented players on that side of the ball as well that will be looking to cause problems for Quinn Ewers and company.
Here are some of the top defensive players to watch in the matchup between the Tigers and Longhorns.
Andrew Mukuba
This one will certainly have some extra meaning for Mukuba, as he will be playing against his former team. The talented defensive back has had an excellent season in the secondary for Texas, emerging as one of the best defensive backs in the country. While he will likely be extra motivated, his teammates on the other hand will likely be looking to try and burn their former teammate on some plays.
Michael Taaffe
The talented safety for the Longhorns is one of the top players in the country at his position and a big part of the best secondary in the country. This season, Taaffe has totaled 61 tackles, two sacks, seven passes defended, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He is going to be all over the field from the safety position.
Barrett Carter
In what could possibly be the last game for the senior linebacker of Clemson, he will certainly be looking to go out with a bang. The senior has totaled 76 tackles, seven passes defended, and 3.5 sacks. As a prospect who could potentially be a first-round pick, this will be an excellent opportunity to showcase his ability.
Jahdae Barron
As arguably the best cornerback in the country, Barron is certainly going to be a player to watch. Whether he is lining up against Bryant Wesco Jr. or Antonio Williams, those matchups will be a lot of fun. This season, Barron has totaled nine passes defended and five interceptions. He is truly a playmaker in the secondary and throwing away from him wouldn’t be the worst idea.