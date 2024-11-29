Top Defensive Stars to Watch for Clemson Tigers Against South Carolina Gamecocks
The Clemson Tigers are getting ready for a massive showdown in rivalry week against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a lot on the line.
During the College Football Rankings show, the Tigers got some excellent news, as they moved up five spots to 12th in the rankings. While being ranked 12th is excellent as of now, it by no means guarantees them a spot with a big game to go.
However, a win against the Gamecocks figures to be enough to get Clemson into the field of 12 no matter what else happens around the country. A win against a Top-25 school and a threat to make the CFP in their own right at this point of the season should solidify the resume for the Tigers, even if they don’t play for an ACC Championship.
Last year when these two teams met, it was a defensive showdown. The Tigers were able to escape with a 16-7 win, and with the intensity likely to be high, another physical, low-scoring game could happen.
With that being said, here are the top defensive players to watch for the exciting rivalry week matchup.
Nick Emmanwori
Nick Emmanwori is the top talent in the secondary for the Gamecocks, and he is going to be all over the field against the Tigers. This season, the talented safety is leading the team in tackles with 76. While he isn’t shy about mixing it up in the box, he has also been good in coverage with four passes defended and two interceptions. His playmaking ability from the secondary will be something to keep an eye on, as he can change a game, as shown by his two touchdowns this season.
Barrett Carter
Certainly, the best player on the Clemson defense is their talented linebacker Barrett Carter. The senior linebacker and Butkus award finalist played very well in this game last season, and the Tigers will need him to lead their defense again. With a lot of running coming their way from the Gamecocks, Carter is going to need to make sure everyone is in the right position to stop the opposing offense on the ground.
Kyle Kennard
The defensive front for the Gamecocks is a very good one and the Clemson offensive line is going to have their work cut out for them. The one playmaker who Kade Klubnik and the passing offense will have to keep an eye on is edge rusher Kyle Kennard. The senior has totaled 11.5 sacks to lead the South Carolina defense this season, and he has also forced three fumbles. Staying out of third and long will be important for the Tigers, as they don’t want to see Kennard pinning his ears back and coming after their quarterback.