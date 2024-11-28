Top Offense Players to Watch For Clemson Tigers Against South Carolina Gamecocks
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a massive matchup in rivalry week against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a lot on the line.
After a win in Week 13, the Tigers have moved to (9-3) on the season. They will be facing a challenging opponent in the Gamecocks, who come into the game with an (8-3) record and on a five-game winning streak.
There is a lot on the line for Clemson in terms of their ranking for the College Football Playoff in this game, as a win might be enough to get them an at-large bid.
Here are a few of the top offensive players to watch in what should be a great game.
Antonio Williams
While Antonio Williams didn’t play in the game last season, he had a costly fumble in this matchup back in 2022. The talented wide receiver is having an excellent season with Clemson in 2024, and he certainly hasn’t forgotten about that mistake. As the leading receiver on the team, expect a big game from Williams.
LaNorris Sellers
The talented dual-threat quarterback for the Gamecocks is going to be arguably the most important player for the Tigers defense to keep an eye on, as he can put pressure on the defense in multiple ways. While he isn’t the greatest passer, he is second on the team in rushing, as the Gamecocks might look to try and overpower the Clemson defense on the ground.
Phil Mafah
Despite having a great season overall, Phil Mafah has had some struggles in their recent game against the Pittsburgh Panthers and basically had a day off last week against The Citadel Bulldogs. However, in this game last year, Mafah totaled 89 rushing yards, as he was a big part of the ground game that helped result in a victory.
Raheim Sanders
The talented senior running back is going to have a favorable matchup against a Tigers defense that has struggled against the run at times this season. In 2024, Sanders has totaled 821 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, and is averaging 5.0 yards per carry. The senior back has had at least 15 carries in each of the last six games, so he will likely be used heavily in the rivalry game.
Cade Klubnik
This is going to be a huge game for the junior quarterback and his potential legacy with the Tigers. Rivalry games are always intense, and Clemson is going to need their starting quarterback to continue his strong play if they are going to get a win. Despite winning last year, Klubnik only totaled 100 passing yards in a defensive matchup. More than likely, they will need more from their quarterback to get a win this year.