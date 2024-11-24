Top Offensive Players Who Stood Out for Clemson Tigers in Week 13 Victory
The Clemson Tigers were able to earn their ninth win of the season, as they easily and expectedly sent The Citadel Bulldogs home with their tails tucked.
While it was an impressive win for the Tigers, they unfortunately didn’t get the help they needed in Week 13, as both the SMU Mustangs and Miami Hurricanes both won their games. For the Mustangs, their win clinched them a spot in the ACC title game. For the Hurricanes, they will be facing the Syracuse Orange next week with a chance to do the same.
Unfortunately for Clemson, all they will be able to do is hope that Miami slips up if they are to get into the title game.
While the Tigers can't control their own fate, they did control their game in Week 13. Here are a few of the top offensive players who stood out in the victory.
Cade Klubnik
It was an easy day at the office for the Clemson quarterback. Cade Klubnik totaled 198 passing yards and two touchdown passes on a very efficient (12-for-16) passing. With the game being well in hand throughout, the junior quarterback was able to get some stats up and then get out of the game early to allow Christopher Vizzina a good amount of reps.
Antonio Williams
The talented sophomore wide receiver had yet another outstanding game in the win over The Citadel. In the victory, Williams totaled five receptions, 72 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. With the two scores, the young wide out was able to reach the 10 touchdown milestone.
Jay Haynes
In the lopsided win, it was freshman running back Jay Haynes that stole the show. While the Tigers were superb on the ground as a team with over 300 total rushing yards, Haynes led the way with 118 rushing yards on just five carries. With two rushing touchdowns and a 70-yard run as his longest, Hayes might have earned himself some more snaps in the final game of the season. Senior running back Phil Mafah was basically given the day off, and the freshman back was one of the players to make the most of his opportunity.
Next up for Clemson will be their final game of the regular season against the South Carolina Gamecocks in rivalry week. This is going to be an important matchup in terms of standings for the College Football Playoff, as it could be the last game of the regular season.