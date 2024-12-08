Top Players Who Stepped Up For Clemson Tigers in ACC Title Win Against SMU
The Clemson Tigers were able to secure a win in the ACC Title Game over the SMU Mustangs in what ended up being an excellent game.
For much of the game, it looked like the Tigers were well in control of the Mustangs. Clemson was able to jump out to an early lead. However, a lot of credit has to go to SMU for not giving up, as they chipped away at the lead.
The Mustangs came all the way to tie the game with just 16 seconds to go. However, a 56-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser at buzzer got Clemson the win and sent them to the College Football Playoff.
In the victory, there were a lot of players who had big-time performances for the Tigers. Here are a few of the players who were crucial to securing the win.
Jake Briningstool
The senior tight end for Clemson had a very strong game to wrap up his career against conference opponents. In the win, the 6’6” tight end scored two touchdowns, with one coming in the first quarter and one coming in the third. Briningstool has been the model of consistency in the passing offense, and it was a very good game for the senior.
T.J Parker
It was the defense of Clemson that got the team going early on, as they were able to slow down a talented Mustangs offense. Leading the way on the defensive front was T.J. Parker, who totaled eight tackles, one sack, and 3.5 tackles for loss. The Tigers knew that they were going to have to focus on stopping the run in this game, and they did a good job slowing down Brashard Smith and Kevin Jennings on the ground.
Bryant Wesco Jr.
Sometimes, in big games, it isn’t the player that is expected to shine who does, as players can step up in big moments. Freshman wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. did just that on Saturday night. It was the best game of his young career, as he totaled eight receptions, 143 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. It was new career-highs across the board for Wesco, and it came at an excellent time.
Cade Klubnik
It was a huge game from the junior quarterback of Clemson, as he helped set the tone early in this one. Klubnik had three touchdown passes in the first quarter, as he made some excellent throws to help give the Tigers the early momentum. In a matchup between two very good quarterbacks, the Clemson quarterback did not disappoint in one of the biggest games of his career. Overall, he finished with 262 passing yards and four touchdowns in a strong performance.