Transfer Defensive Lineman Becoming 'Real Spark' For Clemson Tigers

Beginning the 2026 season, the Clemson Tigers have had an issue at the line of scrimmage thus far, and it’s on both sides of the ball.

However, through it all, there’s been one defensive lineman who has taken advantage of the open opportunities since transferring to the Tigers in May. Fifth-year tackle Devarrick Woods has been the player to do so, now being a co-starter in Saturday’s contest against North Carolina.

Over the course of this week, too, head coach Dabo Swinney raved about the Texas State transfer, who began his collegiate career at Hinds Community College in Mississippi.

"Devarrick is a guy that, if you watch the tape, he was a problem," Swinney said on Tuesday. "I mean, he's got really good hands — he's got violent hands — he's got good technique, and he's relentless.”

Woods heard the praise from his head coach, but he’s had confidence in himself from the start. The additional words of encouragement, however, will only help him.

“It boosts confidence, definitely seeing all your hard work get noticed,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m already a confident person, but hearing that, it just gives you more confidence.”

The Bossier City, Louisiana, native flashed in the loss to LSU two weekends ago, but in the home opener against Georgia Southern, he finished with three tackles and split a tackle for loss. Since coming to the program in the summer, he’s gotten better with each week, and Swinney expects him to continue to contribute entering conference play.

He fits the type of player Clemson has been looking for in the trenches defensively: dangerous.

“He's got bad intentions out there,” Swinney said. “I mean, I like him, you know, again, kind of a quiet kid, but he plays loud, and I thought he was a real spark for us."

When Woods was told about the comment, he agreed, saying, “Most definitely.”

“[I’m] trying to go make plays. I work as hard as I can every play.”

Clemson’s current room at the defensive line position has been depleted as of late. Two of the Tigers’ transfers, Kourtney Kelly and Markus Strong, are out for at least the majority of the season with injuries. Another name, Vic Burley, was suspended at the beginning of the season and is slowly integrating his way back to the depth chart. However, he won’t play much, if any, against the Tar Heels this weekend.

So it makes way for Woods, and he will look to take advantage of the opportunity in weeks to come.

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