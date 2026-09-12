How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Southern, TV, Injuries, Betting

CLEMSON, S.C. — After nearly a decade since the first matchup, the Georgia Southern Eagles (1-0) finally return to Death Valley this weekend for Clemson's home-opener.

As many know, the Tigers (0-1) were dominated by No. 8 LSU in their season opener last Saturday, losing 51-10.

While Clemson brought in multiple talented freshmen and even dipped in the transfer portal, acquiring over 10 players, the program was still completely outclassed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In fact, the 41-point margin marks head coach Dabo Swinney's worst loss yet, with the offense mustering only 145 yards and the defense conceding almost 700 — 335 passing, 309 rushing.

Now, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team are looking to get back on track with a potential blowout win over their Sun Belt opponent.

The Tigers still have a quarterback battle to work out, but offensive coordinator Chad Morris will test it against the Eagles with plenty of firepower around it: a wide receiver duo in Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, plus a running back room featuring Gideon Davidson, Chris Johnson Jr. and Jarvis Green.

The offensive line is certainly the biggest problem; luckily, though, fifth-year offensive lineman Collin Sadler is returning from injury and will attempt to rally the young talent across the rest of the line.

Defensively, the secondary should be similarly well-equipped with the additions of Penn State transfer Elliot Washington II, Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III and Southern Miss transfer Corey Myrick — all of whom played solidly during Clemson's season-opener. Senior Ronan Hanafin will also rotate with Carter and Myrick, as he's listed as a co-starter on the team's official depth chart.

The linebacker core of star Sammy Brown and first-time starter Jeremiah Alexander also performed well. Backups Fletcher Cothran and C.J. Kubah-Taylor were also elite in their limited action, logging two of the three highest PFF grades last week.

While senior edge rushers Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson underperformed massively, it won't be shocking if they bounce back this week. Additionally, Colorado transfer London Merritt performed well in his Clemson debut, and it wouldn't be shocking if he sees more playing time this week.

Similar to the offensive line, the interior defensive line is by far the biggest flaw on Clemson's defense, as the young talent and transfers struggled immensely against LSU. Now, they're in even more of a pickle as Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong will be out for the year after a lower-leg injury he suffered last weekend. Only time will tell how this unit performs this week.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern comes in as a massive underdog. The Eagles beat FCS program Charleston Southern — which the Tigers play later this year — in Week 1, 31-0.

The key performers in the contest were North Carolina transfer quarterback Max Johnson, who threw for nearly 300 yards, Illinois transfer receiver Ashton Hollins, who caught eight passes for 106 yards and one touchdown and Middle Tennessee State transfer Anthony Bynum, who totaled five tackles, two for a loss and one sack in the contest.

The Eagles' ground game was split among multiple backs, but was extremely successful, totaling 30 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns (5.4 yards per carry).

As mentioned, Bynum was one of the most standout defensive players for Georgia Southern during Week 1, but when looking at the performance as a whole, the entire linebacker/defensive end room was dominant and should be something to take note of.

Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 2 matchup against Georgia Southern, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Southern: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Sep. 11, 7:30 p.m. EST.

Other Game Day Info:

8:00 a.m.: Parking lots open

4:30 p.m.: Tigertown Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

5:20 p.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot (Lot 5)

5:30 p.m.: All gates open

6:00 p.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert – The Amphitheater

6:30 p.m.: Tiger Band parade to Memorial Stadium (Fort Hill St.)

7:30 p.m.: Kickoff on ACC Network & ESPN App

Watch: ACC Network

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham

Analyst: Max Browne

Reporter: Madison Fitzpatrick

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By the time kickoff comes around, the weather should be in the low 80s but is projected to be in the high 70s throughout the contest. Keep an eye on rain coming in before and during the game, with an estimated 40% chance of rain occurring on Saturday in Clemson. Scattered and/or isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and during game-time, too.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 20.5-point favorite over Georgia Southern, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 54.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson leads the series 1-0 over Georgia Southern. The Tigers are on a one-game winning streak against the Eagles, dominating them in their last contest, 38-7, at Memorial Stadium in Week 3 of 2018.

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