Three Standout Observations from Clemson's Updated Depth Chart vs. North Carolina

After defeating Georgia Southern 22-7 in the team's home-opener on Saturday, Clemson has now released its second official depth chart of the year ahead of this weekend's ACC opener against North Carolina and head coach Bill Belichick.

While last week's depth chart offered a first look at how the team would shape up, this week's gives us insight into how they're adjusting heading into conference play. That said, here are three observations that stood out to us here at Clemson Tigers on SI, and what they could mean going forward.

Clemson Finds Its Starting Quarterback

As we know, the Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney underwent a quarterback battle throughout the offseason, with the two competitors being redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina and true freshman Tait Reynolds.

Vizzina was initially named the starter late in fall camp for the team's season-opener against No. 7 LSU. However, the game didn't go as planned, with Reynolds playing the entire third quarter in place of the veteran. Regardless, neither signal caller could do much for the offense, as the Tigers fell, 51-10.

Ahead of Week 2, both were named co-starters, but Vizzina got the starting nod. The former four-star quarterback gave watchers a mixed bag of emotions, leading a touchdown drive before throwing an interception on the next drive. Following the turnover, Reynolds took over and finished the remainder of the contest while totaling 216 scrimmage yards in addition to leading the team to five scoring drives.

After the win, it was announced that Vizzina had suffered an elbow injury that left his non-throwing arm numb — which is why he never returned — though Swinney didn't yet know the extent of the injury.

On Sunday, it was reported that Vizzina is week-to-week and will miss the ACC opener against North Carolina, with Reynolds replacing him as the starter.

However, during his teleconference that day, Swinney noted that the move to start the freshman is performance-based rather than injury-based. He further refuted the report on Tuesday, saying that Vizzina should be fine to play if needed, but remains the backup.

"Yeah. I'm not a doctor, and I didn't stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night, but that's what the doctors say," Swinney said. "I know, apparently, somebody reported something else, but that's what the doctors told me. All I can go by is what they say."

Moving forward, Reynolds brings less experience and a knack for making mistakes, as most freshmen do, but he has also showcased tons of upside in his dual-threat ability and arm strength. With Clemson having a bottom-five offense in College Football right now, it hopes to see somewhat of an improvement with Reynolds now at the helm.

New Co-Starter on the Defensive Line

While starting defensive ends Will Heldt and Jahiem Lawson had an excellent week setting the edge, allowing just 22 rushing yards while combining for 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, the interior hasn't been nearly as impressive.

Obviously, injuries to third-year Hevin Brown-Shuler (Hodgkin's Lymphoma), Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong (season-ending lower-leg injury) and West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly (torn ACL) certainly don't help. However, that doesn't excuse the poor performances we've seen over the past two weeks by starters Amare Adams and Andy Burburija, who have combined for just nine tackles and two quarterback hurries; the physicality we've seen from past Clemson defensive linemen simply hasn't been there.

Considering this, Texas State transfer Devarrick Woods has now been named a co-starter alongside the two, as he's arguably been the best defensive tackle to begin the season. On lesser volume, Woods has totaled three tackles, two hurries, two defensive stops, and, most recently, excelled in the run vs. Georgia Southern.

"Devarrick is a guy that, if you watch the tape, he was a problem," Swinney said on Tuesday. "I mean, he's got really good hands — he's got violent hands — he's got good technique, and he's relentless. He's got bad intentions out there. I mean, I like him, you know, again, kind of a quiet kid, but he plays loud, and I thought he was a real spark for us."

Of note, senior defensive tackle Vic Burley, who was recently reinstated for the upcoming matchup against the Tar Heels following his arrest last month, was left off the depth chart ahead of the contest.

Linebacker Corps Adjustments

Nothing has changed with the starters, as Sammy Brown is still the starting weakside (Will) linebacker and Jeremiah Alexander remains the middle linebacker.

However, there have been adjustments made to the second-stringers, as former walk-on Fletcher Cothran has replaced fifth-year Kobe McCloud at backup middle linebacker after excelling at Will in limited action over the past two weeks.

Additionally, McCloud has now been made a co-backup at Will alongside junior C.J. Kubah-Taylor. Like Cothran, Kubah-Taylor has excelled in limited action over the past two contests, logging five tackles, three defensive stops, and a 77.3 PFF grade across just 23 snaps.

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