Trash Talk From Syracuse Had Tigers Extra Motivated

Part of the culture at Clemson is centered around treating every opposing team the same. The next game is always the biggest and the opponent is always faceless.

Clemson entered Saturday's matchup with Syracuse looking to set an ACC record by winning its 38th consecutive home game. Control of the ACC Atlantic was on the line, as well as a potential future College Football Playoff berth. The Tigers needed no outside motivation, as Dabo Swinney's team looked to remain unbeaten on the season.

However, there are times when some of the outside noise creeps in. That was the case in the leadup to the Tigers' matchup with Syracuse, as multiple Orange players felt the need to provide the Clemson locker room with some extra bulletin-board material.

Early in the week, Syracuse QB Garret Shrader said this was the year the Orange would take the Tigers down. DB Duce Chestnut also went on record saying he "felt bad" for Clemson, as the Orange would be spoiling any hope the Tigers had of extending its home winning streak.

Obviously, those comments found their way into the Clemson locker room, giving an already highly-motivated team one more reason to want to come away with a win.

"That was of course something that was adding fuel to the fire," DB R.J. Mickens said after the Tigers' thrilling 27-21 comeback win. "Just knowing that there are players who are disrespecting, us doubting us. But we were already motivated. Every game is the biggest game of the year, so we were already motivated for this.

"Coach Swinney always says the fire has to be from within and that just adds fuel to the fire. So we don't really pay attention to the outside noise a whole lot. We try not to be on the phones Friday, Saturday. We try to not be outside in, we try to be inside out."

It was Mickens' interception of Shrader with just 15 seconds left in the game that sealed the win, something the junior DB said he'd dreamed about prior to the matchup of unbeaten teams.

"I prayed about it, dreamt about it, and I just knew I was gonna get a pick today," Mickens said. "I just was in the right place at the right time thanks to the coaches. Made a great call, and the pass rush got there and he had to make a bad decision."

The Clemson defense came up big in the win, shutting out the Orange in the second half. Syracuse didn't score a point over its final eight possessions, but that final defensive stand was one of the biggest.

With 1:33 remaining in the game, the Orange took over at their own 25, needing a touchdown to win. Shrader quickly drove them to midfield, but with 17 seconds left, Mickens picked off a pass intended for Oronde Gadsden II, giving Clemson the dramatic win.

"It's pressure but it's just what we prepare for," Mickens said. "Honestly, thanks to the coaches and Coach Swinney pushing the defense and Coach Wes responding to a not-great finish last week. Our practice throughout this week was probably one of our most intense weeks of practice and it translates to the game."

