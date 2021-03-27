Travis Etienne is 'The Total Package'

C.J. Spiller didn't get the chance to coach former Clemson Tiger Travis Etienne officially but does not doubt that his game will quickly translate professionally for whichever team drafts him.

Proving doubters of his return wrong and claiming all sorts of records his senior season, former Tiger Travis Etienne has full support entering the NFL from C.J. Spiller.

While Spiller wasn't a full-time staff member during Etienne's final season, Spiller was a graduate assistant for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and spent more than enough time with the ACC's all-time leading rusher to know what he can offer at the next level.

"I think Travis Etienne is going to transition to the NFL, I don't want to say easy, but I don't think it's going to be overbearing for him. For one, he's such a humble individual; he's the total package. To me, he's the best running back coming out of the draft; he can do it all," Spiller said during Wednesday's post-practice media conference.

Etienne blew his goal of becoming an all-purpose back out of the water in 2020, finishing the season just shy of another one thousand-yard outing and likely would have surpassed the number for the third time in a row at Clemson had the season not been cut short due to COVID-19.

Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible has Etienne listed as the No. 2 running back option slimly behind former Alabama star Najee Harris. Even as a top option, the former Tigers' star may not see himself off the board until after the first night of the draft, making him a steal for any team past that point.

"He can catch the ball, he can run between the tackles if you need them in the return game he can do that," Spiller said. "He's just one of those individuals that when he gets the ball in his hands, there's something special that's going to happen.

"The thing you like about him most is that he is very durable. He's going to be available on Sunday, so that won't be a question mark. So I'm excited to see where he lands."

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!