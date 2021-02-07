2021 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Running Backs

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | OT | OG | C | iDT | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

Established in 2002, the NFL Draft Bible is the most trusted independent scouting service in the world and is used by all 32 NFL teams. Below is our running back big board for the 2021 NFL Draft Class.

Will there be or won’t there be? That is the question. There has been just one running back selected in the first round in each of the past two seasons, Josh Jacobs (Raiders) in 2019 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Chiefs), with the final selection on day one in 2020. While there is no such consensus at the position in the Class of 2021, there are several prospects who have emerged as leading candidates.

If it’s power you seek, look no further than Alabama steam-roller Najee Harris, who enjoyed a remarkable performance throughout the College Football Playoffs. While he may not project as an every-down back at the next level, Harris has proven to be one of the few true bell-cows in this year’s draft. Should a team be looking for a little more slash and dash for their offense, the elusive Travis Etienne out of Clemson could be the choice. Also in consideration, is strong and versatile Javonte Williams out of North Carolina, who became a notable weapon out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, in addition to becoming one of the premier runners in the nation this past year.

There will be a stable of quality running backs to follow in the later rounds, which could result in NFL teams waiting a bit to pull the trigger on this position. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, as there is sure to be some high-quality players who fall to day three of the draft as a result.

Be sure to check back periodically for updated rankings throughout the pro day circuit

free to leave us a comment below.

