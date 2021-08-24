Travis Etienne Injures Foot in Jaguars Preseason Game

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne sprained a foot during the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game Monday night that will reportedly need more testing.

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne injured a foot during the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Head coach Urban Meyer said Etienne suffered a sprain in the first half and the severity is unknown. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported seeing Etienne in a walking boot and later was told by a source that Etienne is out indefinitely.

The ACC's all-time leading rusher and Jacksonville's 25th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft will undergo additional evaluation.

It could mean the end of Etienne's preseason, both games and practices. The Jags have one exhibition left at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday before the Sept. 12 Week 1 opener at Houston.

Etienne had one carry for one yard and one reception from quarterback and Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence for three yards. After that first-half play, Etienne left the field and didn't return. He was listed as questionable to come back into the game.

Jacksonville lost 23-21 to the Saints in a game where Lawrence played the entire first half.

The Jaguars will likely be extra cautious with Etienne's foot injury. They already have starter James Robinson and veteran Carols Hyde at running back. Etienne has been used at receiver some since being drafted.

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards in four seasons at Clemson. He scored 70 touchdowns via the ground and caught eight more scores in the passing game, where he added 1,155 yards on 102 receptions in his career.

