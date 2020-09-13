SI.com
Travis Etienne Surpasses Century Mark, Sets a New Clemson Record

Christopher Hall

Clemson running back Travis Etienne couldn't have asked for a better start to his senior campaign. The first round 2021 NFL Draft prospect rushed for 102 yards and one touchdown in the Tiger's win over Wake Forest Saturday night. 

The program's all-time leading rusher looked as powerful and quick as ever slicing up the Demon Deacons in the first half en route to his 18th career 100-yard rushing performance which broke the previous record of 17 by 2016 National Champion, Wayne Gallman. 

Etienne felt the team adjusted well after showing some early rust to begin the game. He commended the efforts of his revamped offensive line which replaced four starters tonight from last year's team and seemingly didn't miss a beat. 

He credited his lineman as well as the receivers for allowing him the opportunity to do what he does best Saturday night. In the process, the Jennings, La. native stitched his name into another line of the Clemson record books. 

"(The record) means a lot to me but not just me the offensive line and the entire Clemson football team. We had our receivers blocking downfield, too." Etienne said. "It just goes to show you we have a great offensive line year in, and year out and those guys are willing to leave it all out on the field for us," he said. 

Etienne said that while his name will be on the record, it wouldn't be possible without his teammates consistently going to battle and opening up running lanes. 

"Without them, there's no way I'd be here talking about this record," he said. 

