Trevor Lawrence Carries Clemson's 'Best is Yet to Come' Mantra to Jacksonville

Top NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence made sure Jaguar fans knew how happy he was to be a part of their franchise with a slogan from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence could hardly contain his excitement moments after being selected No. 1 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

As a crowd of 8,000 fans at the Jags' stadium and many, many more around the North Florida city continued to celebrate the announcement of the pick, Lawrence made sure, via a Zoom call, that they knew how happy he was to be the face of their franchise.

"To be coming down to Jacksonville, I couldn't be more excited," Lawrence said. "I think it's a great fit for me and my family. We're just so excited to get down there. Thank you guys for all the support already. We're not even there yet and we definitely feel the love and support, and really excited to bring some energy to the city and do everything in my power to get us back to where we want to be, so thank you guys so much."

Lawrence will be asked to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 a year ago, stripped its payroll and hasn't been to the NFL playoffs since 2017.

"I'm going to put the work in," Lawrence said. "No one's going to work harder. I'm going to, I know I'm gonna love the city, so I'm just super excited to be there and that's really the main thing I can say is that I'm going to put the work in I'm going to do what it takes. I feel really good about the coaching staff and the team that we have in Jacksonville and I'm super excited to get down there and meet everybody."

The Clemson star who went 34-2 as a starter and won a national title with the Tigers had a message for Jaguar Nation that has long been a mantra for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as he built his program into a perennial College Football Playoff contender.

"The best is yet to come," Lawrence said. "That's what we said here at Clemson and I'm just gonna take that on to the next step, which is Jacksonville, so I'm super excited to be a Jag."

