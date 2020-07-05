Dabo Swinney is big on words. Well, one word, to be precise.

The Clemson head coach has been known for coming up with a single word to keep himself and his players focused. It’s an effective coaching tool he’s used for years.

When dealing with a player of Trevor Lawrence’s skill level, it’s just as important to keep an extremely talented player focused on a simple way to get better.

“Trevor’s word right now is precision,” Swinney said during the spring. “That’s kind of his challenge to himself. He’s trying to have precision in everything that he does and just really being fanatical about that.”

On the surface, one would think that would apply to passing. Lawrence completed 65.8 percent of his throws in 2019, a year after posting a 65.2 completion percentage as a true freshman.

That’s an improvement, but there is still plenty of room to grow. While Lawrence was the most accurate passer in the ACC last season, he ranked 16th nationally, well behind LSU’s Joe Burrow, who completed a ridiculous 76.3 of his passes for over 5,700 yards.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft outdueled Lawrence in the national championship game. The Clemson QB had the worst percentage of his career (48.6) on 37 pass attempts in that showdown in New Orleans, while Burrow was over 63 percent.

That game, though, showed that the word “precision” is more than just being accurate when you let the ball go. Lawrence was rushed by LSU’s defense, finding less time in the pocket to make the throws he’s used to connecting on.

Speeding everything up, Lawrence looked more human. The balls didn’t have the same zip. He was frustrated. He turned the ball over on a fumble. He suffered his first collegiate loss.

“I think LSU did a good job. They brought a lot of pressure. They did a good job mixing up the coverages,” Lawrence said after the national championship game. “But at the end of the day, I just didn't play well enough for us to win. Too many missed plays by me, missed a lot of receivers, and it just wasn't my night."

When Swinney says “fanatical” about Lawrence’s precision mindset, he means more than just completion percentages, though. It's watching film, studying the opponent, conditioning, commanding on the field, leading off the field and not getting complacent.

Lawrence has a strong work ethic. He’s proven himself as a face of the program and all of college football. But he’s not done. Scouts and analysts see holes in his game.

This is not a bad thing. He isn’t even 21-years-old yet. His body and mind are far from fully developed, and he can get better.

That’s actually scary. If Lawrence can improve his footwork, not get jumpy in the pocket, his completion percentages will continue to rise.

As his understanding of the game continues to improve, so will all of his numbers and analytics.

“Precision” is the perfect word for Lawrence, so when someone asks, “How can he get better?” There’s the answer.