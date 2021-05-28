Lawrence Looked Great; Jaguars 'Cautious' With Their No. 1 Pick

The Jaguars are using the word "cautious" to define how they handling Lawrence after he had surgery in February.

"He's looked great," Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said, of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence.

Even though there were limited numbers during camp, about 15 players participating, Lawrence believes that it was a good time of getting back on the field with his new teammates

"We've been working...mentally, and just getting ready," Lawrence said. "We're going on install, kind of thinking a lot. But it feels really good to get out there and get some reps all together. … There's only so much you can do with only 15 guys or so, but I think we've made the most of it.

"Everyone has the right mentality and it's been a very productive two days. I feel like I'm in a way better spot than I was before that first practice."

Even though Lawrence is in a "better spot," he is still very limited with what he can and cannot do—even being limited to only 40-50 throws per day.

"The No. 1 issue is falling," Meyer said. "He can't hand off right now. He can't take a direct snap from under center. We're just worried about any chance of that arm getting jammed right now. They told me the labrum is healed after three months and it has been three months.

"We can't have a guy on the ground. That's the biggest thing. We have to keep people away from him. The pitch count's not as big as keeping him upright."

Meyer said a challenge for Lawrence early is getting accustomed to a coordinator calling plays into his helmet.

"No-huddle quarterbacks have a tendency to struggle a little bit with verbiage and calling plays and getting use to a coordinator," Meyer said. "He's really adapted well to that."

Lawrence said the left shoulder no longer bothers him day to day, saying that while he wants to go all-out, he is leaving the decisions in the hands of those paid to keep him healthy.

"I'm trusting that," he said. "That's—the medical staff, the coaches. Everyone is on the same page. We've got a good plan, we know what we're doing and I'm just trusting that. It won't be long before I'm full-go, so I'm ready. … I want to get out there and just throw and go. But I think it's better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated – just because I'm still recovering from my left shoulder.

"It's feeling great, no complaints here. I'm making great progress. But I've still got to just be smart and take it easy." … It's doing great, I've got full range of motion, pretty much. I need to work on it a little bit, but I'm feeling great.

"We're taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I'm good come Game One."