Report: Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence's Shoulder Surgery Successful

According to a source of Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft had successful surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder Tuesday. That's something both Clemson and Jacksonville Jaguar fans are glad to see.

Lawrence, who held his own personal Pro Day last Friday so that he could get the surgery done, is expected to be ready for NFL training camp in July.

The Cartersville, Ga., native, who led the Tigers to three consecutive ACC titles and College Football Playoff appearances, threw for 10.098 yards and 90 touchdowns in his college career. Lawrence went 34-2 as the starting quarterback.

A torn labrum in his left shoulder was discovered after the season, and while his draft stock wouldn't have taken a hit if he had opted not to work out in front of scouts and coaches, Lawrence didn't want to skirt the system. He chose to go through the process the best he could right before the surgery. By all accounts, he showed his soon-to-be new team what they wanted to see.

Once selected No. 1 overall, he'll become the face of an organization that hired former college coaching legend Urban Meyer to turn the Jags into a winner. With surgery out of the way and several months of rehab ahead, Lawrence will be ready to be the starter for Week 1 for Jacksonville.

The 2021 NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1.