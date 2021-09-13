Trevor Lawrence on Jaguars Season Opening Loss: 'It Starts With Me'

After throwing three costly interceptions in a 37-24 season-opening loss to the Texans, Jacksonville starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence insists he will learn from the performance, and quickly move onto the Jaguars Week 2 matchup with the Broncos.

After an offseason full of optimism, Trevor Lawrence's regular-season debut did not go as well as most had hoped.

Lawrence threw for well over 300-yards with three touchdown passes in a 37-24 loss to Houston, but the rookie also threw three costly interceptions, two coming in a first half that saw the Jaguars outscored 27-7.

Jacksonville's offense looked like the work in progress that it currently is, as the Jaguars had issues with basic things like lining up properly and making sure the correct number of players were in the huddle. They were also flagged for holding on four occasions and dropped six passes.

Sunday was the first time that Lawrence has ever thrown three interceptions in a game, going back to his high school days in Georgia, and being on the receiving end of a loss is something the former Clemson quarterback hasn't been forced to deal with very often.

"It obviously sucks," Lawrence said after the loss. "Losing's always hard, especially when you feel like you're prepared and had a great week and really think we were ready. Just obviously didn't play well. It starts with me. I played really bad tonight. Disappointing for sure."

After the disappointing performance, Lawrence did what all good quarterbacks do, taking responsibility for his mistakes, and vowing to get better because of them.

"Turnovers, it's all me," Lawrence said. "You're not going to win many games with three turnovers, especially when the margin was minus-3 for us. Just not good."

"I know I'm going to respond well. I'm made of the right stuff, so I don't have any doubt about that. But it is frustrating, and I hate losing. Hate losing. So, we're going to get better, but that's all you can do is watch the tape, learn from it, get better, move on.

With the Jaguars now sitting at 0-1, it's the first time Lawrence has ever had a losing record as a starting quarterback. However, despite the rocky start, Lawrence still believes in his team, and is intent on learning from the loss, then flushing it quickly and moving onto the Jaguars' week two matchup at home against the Broncos.

"I still believe in this team," Lawrence said. "I still know what we're capable of. We did some good things. We started off with some penalties, three-and-out; but then after that, we had a couple good drives, we're hitting some big plays. There's a lot of good things there, and we've got to keep doing those and learn from the bad. We've got to watch it and learn from it, for sure, but then flip the page. It's a long season. We can't let this snowball. We've got to move on and go win next week."

The Jaguars opened as six-point underdogs to the Denver Broncos, according to FanDuel.

