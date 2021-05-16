Trevor Lawrence on Pitch Count: Jaguars Looking Out for his 'Best Interest'

Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the NFL world found out what limited meant for the No. 1 overall draft pick and former Clemson quarterback when he began his pro career at Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie mini-camp.

It was reported last week that Trevor Lawrence would be limited in the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason workouts.

This weekend, Lawrence and the rest of the NFL world found out what that meant when the No. 1 overall draft pick and former Clemson quarterback began his pro career at rookie mini-camp.

"I’m wanting to go out there and throw a lot, but we’re keeping it at around 30 to 40 balls, not including the warm-up," Lawrence said. "So, keeping it light just to make sure I’m feeling good.”

Lawrence had non-throwing shoulder surgery in February but has been on the fast road to full recovery. However, the Jaguars are taking great care of their new investment. Lawrence, who hasn't signed his contract yet, is participating but is understanding of the situation.

“I really appreciate the staff here,” Lawrence said. ” (Jags are) just looking out for my best interest, trying to slowly get me back in game shape and throwing shape for practice, so I can go out there full-go whenever the whole team is back together."

Lawrence has been throwing for months, but the team still doesn't want him to overdo it, so his pitch count of 30-40 passes will likely last until the end of the full-team mini-camp. The Jags won't allow him to hand off either to avoid any accidental content that could cause issues with the shoulder.

"We have to keep people away from him," Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer said. "The pitch count's not as big as keeping him upright."

The plan is to have him full-go by the start of training camp in July. In the meantime, Lawrence is still able to soak in as much as he can with his new team.

"It's feeling great, no complaints here," Lawrence said about the shoulder. "I've got full range of motion, pretty much. I need to work on it a little bit, but I'm feeling great. We're taking steps in the right direction for sure, just trying to make sure I'm good come game one."